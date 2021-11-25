Man and woman in hospital after two-car crash near Balmedie

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Balmedie.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

The female driver of one of the vehicles, as well as a male passenger, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road remained closed to traffic for around three hours while officers were carrying out inquiries at the scene. It reopened at around 10.20pm.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A90 northbound near Balmedie around 7.25pm on Wednesday, November 24.

“The female driver and male passenger of one of the cars were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road was reopened around 10.20pm.”