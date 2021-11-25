Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man and woman in hospital after two-car crash near Balmedie

By Denny Andonova
November 25, 2021, 8:46 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:27 am
The incident happened on the A90 near Balmedie.

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Balmedie.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

The female driver of one of the vehicles, as well as a male passenger, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road remained closed to traffic for around three hours while officers were carrying out inquiries at the scene. It reopened at around 10.20pm.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A90 northbound near Balmedie around 7.25pm on Wednesday, November 24.

“The female driver and male passenger of one of the cars were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road was reopened around 10.20pm.”

