Planning ahead: Stretch tent planned for world-famous Highland castle

Over the past seven days, proposals have been submitted to Highland Council for consideration across the region.

Here we take a glance at some of the most interesting and quirky.

A world-famous castle is proposing a stretch tent, with a change of use on the table for a solicitors’ office on Skye.

There are also cell battery testing proposals alongside the creation of a shepherd’s hut in the far north.

Stretch tent proposed at Eilean Donan Castle

A proposal has been submitted to create a stretch tent at Eilean Donan Castle.

The famed castle, by Dornie, attracts more than 500,000 visitors each year, offering a fascinating insight into notable periods in Scotland’s history.

Eilean Donan was partially destroyed in a Jacobite uprising in 1719 and lay in ruins for the best part of 200 years.

In 1911, the island was purchased by Lieutenant Colonel John MacRae-Gilstrap who restored the castle to its former glory.

Now, a proposal has been submitted to change the use of the visitor centre.

The current cafe will be transformed into a retail unit, including a new porch and storage extension, with the creation of a new stretch tent on the castle side.

The proposal will span onto the existing dining area.

Proposed by the castle’s owners, Conchra Charitable Trust – who historically have family ties to the landmark – the application will make use of the current waste and water supplies and will deliver “small extensions to [the] main building”.

New lease of life for solicitors’ office

Just over the sea on Skye, a solicitors’ office could be transformed into a domestic facility under plans submitted in Portree.

The plans would deliver a change to Macdonald House on the town’s Somerled Square.

The building, next to the Portree Hotel, is currently home to Anderson Macarthur Solicitors and Notaries.

Under the proposal, the current four offices on the ground floor would be transformed into an en-suite single bedroom, a living room, kitchen and dining room.

The first floor offices would also be given a new lease of life as two double bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

On the second floor, the current layout would remain as it is. However, with the kitchen being relocated to the ground floor, a dressing room would be created.

Containers to host battery cell testing

In Thurso, two shipping containers could be installed at the town’s Enterprise Park to allow for cell battery testing.

Measuring in at 40ft and 20ft respectively, the containers would be placed on an unused grassed area to the right of Denchi house.

The 40ft container would be dedicated to testing, with its smaller counterpart used for office work.

As part of the proposal, submitted by Alan Gardner of Amte Power, a field drain would be relocated, with foundations for the containers created.

A two-metre high fence would be erected around the perimeter, with a pathway also created leading to the containers.

Shepherd’s hut near Forss

Outside of town, a proposal has also been submitted for the creation of a shepherd’s hut near Forss.

Andrew Cormack has submitted an application for installation of the hut and an extension to the current vehicular access at Anacail Skiall.

The hut would be created on land currently being used as a field and would create one parking space.

A new or altered septic tank is included, with the hut to have removable wheels.

The hut will be used for short-term letting and will compromise of a single room with wash facilities spanning an area of 19.6 square metres.

Track through Great Glen Forest

Forestry and Land Scotland are seeking to install a new forest road within the Great Glen Forest block.

Located 2,315 metres to the south of Garrygualach Kingie, Invergarry, the proposed road would measure approximately 180 metres in length.

It will be built from an existing road within the block.

The purpose of the road is to facilitate timber haulage from an approved clear fell site.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

