Spirited comeback secures victory for Gordonians

Gordonians rallied in the final half hour to pick-up their third win of the season against Newton Stewart at Countesswells thanks to a 24-14 victory.

The hosts had trailed 14-0 with 30 minutes remaining as the visitors scored tries either side of half-time.

Victory moves Gordonians to within one point of Kirkcaldy and safety, boosting the side’s confidence before a difficult encounter with league leaders GHK.

Matthew Brechin, president and player was thrilled with the spirit shown by the team.

He said: “It was a great win, proving we are working towards the right outcome. It’s good to see a young team coming from 14-0 down to win.

“The next two months will be vital to us, including next week’s game at home to leaders GHK.”

With the wind at their back, Newton Stewart had dominated territory in the first half, but momentum started to shift towards Gordonians after the visitors’ second try.

Jamie Christine at prop got the hosts on the scoreboard with a well-worked forwards try which was duly converted by Andrew Mclean.

Gordonians were then able to exploit a man advantage for their second try as Newton Stewart were sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

It was centre Angus Winning who scored after initially taking a great line of quick ball with the extras from Mclean drawing the sides level.

With the wind in their sails the hosts took the lead for the first time with around five minutes remaining, Christine making an opportunistic interception and charging over for his second.

Again, Mclean converted and in the dying minutes continued his impressive kicking off the tee to give Gordonians a 10-point cushion which wouldn’t be dented.

This followed another crucial penalty awarded to Gordonians as the hosts’ forwards impressed around the breakdown in the second half.