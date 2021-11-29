Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Spirited comeback secures victory for Gordonians

By Jack Nixon
November 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Gordonians' Angus Winning powers forward despite the efforts of Newton Stewart's Jack Gaw.
Gordonians rallied in the final half hour to pick-up their third win of the season against Newton Stewart at Countesswells thanks to a 24-14 victory.

The hosts had trailed 14-0 with 30 minutes remaining as the visitors scored tries either side of half-time.

Victory moves Gordonians to within one point of Kirkcaldy and safety, boosting the side’s confidence before a difficult encounter with league leaders GHK.

Matthew Brechin, president and player was thrilled with the spirit shown by the team.

He said: “It was a great win, proving we are working towards the right outcome. It’s good to see a young team coming from 14-0 down to win.

“The next two months will be vital to us, including next week’s game at home to leaders GHK.”

With the wind at their back, Newton Stewart had dominated territory in the first half, but momentum started to shift towards Gordonians after the visitors’ second try.

Jamie Christine at prop got the hosts on the scoreboard with a well-worked forwards try which was duly converted by Andrew Mclean.

Gordonians were then able to exploit a man advantage for their second try as Newton Stewart were sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

It was centre Angus Winning who scored after initially taking a great line of quick ball with the extras from Mclean drawing the sides level.

Struan Dow looks to make progress for Gordonians

With the wind in their sails the hosts took the lead for the first time with around five minutes remaining, Christine making an opportunistic interception and charging over for his second.

Again, Mclean converted and in the dying minutes continued his impressive kicking off the tee to give Gordonians a 10-point cushion which wouldn’t be dented.

This followed another crucial penalty awarded to Gordonians as the hosts’ forwards impressed around the breakdown in the second half.

