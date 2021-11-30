Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wheelchair-bound man forced to move home by bitter dispute with Highland neighbour

By Jenni Gee
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court

A wheelchair-bound man with paraplegia was driven from his home by a bitter dispute with his neighbour – who taunted him over his disability.

The disabled man had been in a boundary dispute with his neighbour Ivan Mackay, who has now been fined in court over his behaviour.

Mackay, 46, pled guilty to a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour aggravated by prejudice related to disability at Tain Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the incident had been borne out of an ongoing issue between the two, who occupied neighbouring properties in Altass, Lairg.

She said: “This is something of a neighbourhood dispute whereby the accused behaved in such a way to place a neighbour in a state of fear or alarm.”

Mrs Gair explained that the complainer suffered from paraplegia and was confined to a wheelchair.

Neighbours’ boundary dispute woes

She told the court: “A dispute over a boundary caused a breakdown in the relationship.”

Then on July 18 2019, the complainer spotted Mackay “gesticulating at him” and shouting abuse, including profanity and an offensive remark relating to disability.

“All of which led to the complainer moving away from the area completely because he felt he could no longer stay,” said Mrs Gair.

Defence solicitor Matthew Berlow told the court Mackay, of Altass, Lairg, had suffered from ill-health himself since the incident and as such had been unable to attend the hearing.

Behaviour was ‘out of character’

Speaking on behalf of the absent accused, he said that the incident was “out of character” and represented “a loss of control” for Mackay.

Sheriff Gary Aitken handed down a fine of £525, £120 of which related to the aggravation.

