Wick campus reopens after Storm Arwen wreaks havoc at high school

By Michelle Henderson
November 30, 2021, 7:20 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 7:22 pm
Wick Community Campus is to reopen tomorrow after repairs were carried out following Storm Arwen.

Two schools in Wick are to reopen to students just days after Storm Arwen ripped a hole in the town’s high school.

Highland Council have carried out a programme of interim repairs at Wick Community Campus in recent days, after severely high winds ripped away part of the schools wall on Friday.

The entire campus, which includes Newton Park Primary, Wick High School and community facilities – has remained closed since, with doors expected to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday).

The announcement comes as community leaders and councillors raised “serious questions” about how the panels are attached.

Storm Arwen destroyed the cladding erected at the games hall at Wick High School.

Storm Arwen wreaks havoc

Safety checks have been underway at the property after an alarming gaping hole was discovered in the cladding to the school’s games hall.

Temporary external cladding repairs to the building were completed over the course of the weekend and further fabric inspections have been carried out across the campus, providing assurance for the reopening.

Replacement cladding panels are now on order and will be installed on receipt.

Council officials have pledged that future adverse weather conditions and any potential impact as seen with Storm Arwen will be actively monitored with appropriate action being taken in line with school operating procedures.

