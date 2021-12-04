Nigg manufacturing factory can help kick-start the next 50 years of industry

The creation of the UK’s largest factory for offshore wind towers could kick-start the next 50 years of industry, Global’s chief Roy MacGregor has said.

Mr MacGregor spoke as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the Nigg yard to celebrate the announcement of the £110 million facility’s creation.

Global’s chairman has said he hopes the facility will provide much prosperity across the Highlands and opportunities for future generations.

‘This area can lead the world’

2022 will mark 50 years since Global’s operations began in Nigg.

It will also mark the start of a new future for the yard.

Mr MacGregor said: “For a new industry to come, with a different culture, to a sleepy Highland village and integrate with locals and transform this part of the world for the better is fantastic.

“This area can lead the world.

“I am particularly proud as a Highland boy that hopefully we can bring some prosperity to this area again and provide some belief for our schoolchildren and the next generation who are seeing something develop and how they can play a part.

“My grandkids talk to me about energy transition and climate change. We owe it to this generation to revitalise this.

“Hopefully we can make this work and it will be here for the next 50 years.”

Ambition to power more than eight million homes

Speaking during her visit, Ms Sturgeon said the ambition is to enhance offshore wind capacity to 11GW by 2030 – enough to power more than eight million homes.

In 2020, 940MW was generated from offshore wind, enough for 900,000 homes.

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland’s energy sector was delivered a level of attention it has probably never experienced before due to COP26.

She believes the global conference provided Scotland with the opportunity to show its leadership in the transition to net zero.

Ms Sturgeon said that developing offshore wind presents a “massive opportunity to create jobs and attract investment”.

She said: “This is possibly the most significant industrial development that we have seen in Scotland for some time.

“The north of Scotland is critical to our net zero plans given the nature of industry here, the oil and gas importance and the need therefore to ensure the transition is a just one.”

Cambo view clear

On Thursday, Shell announced it was pulling out of the proposed Cambo oil field development.

When asked her thoughts, Ms Sturgeon said the decision around consent lies with the UK Government.

She added that she has “made clear” her view.

She added: “Nobody is suggesting we switch off oil and gas overnight and nobody is suggesting that we do it in a way that will leave those who work in the sector just now without an economic future.

“We have got to make that transition as quickly as possible and as fairly as possible.

“That is why today, there is a lot of focus on Cambo, understandably, but this announcement today demonstrates how we make that transition in practice.

“The more of this kind of development we secure in Scotland then the easier and the quicker that transition will be and the fairer it will be.

“We owe it to the planet to accelerate our move away from fossil fuels, but I am also saying that it is absolutely essential that we do that in a sensible and fair way.”

Development could propel Highlands to ‘forefront of the green industrial revolution’

Margaret Davidson, the leader of Highland Council, said the facility could propel the Highlands to the “forefront of the green industrial revolution”.

She said: “I am really proud of Highland and the potential we have got here.

“This is one of the starting blocks. It has been years since I have heard the excitement and interest that I am hearing in renewable energy.

“This new facility will bring much needed jobs and prosperity to the Highlands and will enhance our economic viability for years to come.”

