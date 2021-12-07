Highland primary school closed after suffering power outage and no heating

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Highland primary school will remain closed to students today after staff reported a loss of power.

Helmsdale Primary and Primary Nursery have been closed by the Highland Council this morning after they reported a lack of water, heating and power.

Engineers have been drafted to the school to amend the issue in time to reopen the doors to pupils tomorrow.

The closure comes as Mallaig Primary and Nursery are forced to partially close due to “public health measures.”

Students in Mallaig are facing another day of lessons at home following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the area.

A total of 102 students and 27 nursery age children have been affected by the closure.

Students education hampered by Covid-19

Mallaig Primary School and Nursery remain temporarily closed to both pupils and staff after an outbreak of the virus was detected last week.

The closure comes as NHS Highland recorded a “significant outbreak” of the Omicron variant in Nairn.

The cases have been linked to a music event recently held at the Royal British Legion in the town.

A total of 17 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded by the health board since December 3.