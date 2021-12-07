Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland primary school closed after suffering power outage and no heating

By Michelle Henderson
December 7, 2021, 9:28 am
Highland Council have reported the closure of Helmsdale Primary and Nursery after staff reported a lack of power.
Highland Council have reported the closure of Helmsdale Primary and Nursery after staff reported a lack of power.

A Highland primary school will remain closed to students today after staff reported a loss of power.

Helmsdale Primary and Primary Nursery have been closed by the Highland Council this morning after they reported a lack of water, heating and power.

Engineers have been drafted to the school to amend the issue in time to reopen the doors to pupils tomorrow.

The closure comes as Mallaig Primary and Nursery are forced to partially close due to “public health measures.”

Students in Mallaig are facing another day of lessons at home following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the area.

A total of 102 students and 27 nursery age children have been affected by the closure.

Students education hampered by Covid-19

Mallaig Primary School and Nursery remain temporarily closed to both pupils and staff after an outbreak of the virus was detected last week.

The closure comes as NHS Highland recorded a “significant outbreak” of the Omicron variant in Nairn.

The cases have been linked to a music event recently held at the Royal British Legion in the town.

A total of 17 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded by the health board since December 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal