Glencoe Ski Centre awarded £500,000 for new base station

The Glencoe Ski Centre has been awarded up to £500,000 to construct a new base station and deliver on net-zero commitments.

The funding, awarded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), will build a brand-new base station at the popular tourist attraction located in Lochaber.

The new base will replace the old station that burned down due to a fire on Christmas Day 2019.

Facilities at the new base station will include a bar area and a cafe and will be entirely insulated to help keep the building energy efficient.

The project, when complete, will create an additional four full-time jobs and is due for completion in February 2022.

£250,000 of HIE’s investment will go towards helping the Ski Centre achieve net-zero.

The net-zero tourism investment is part of a larger package of £3.95 million from the Scottish Government announced in March 2021.

The funding will help the Glencoe Ski Centre achieve its net-zero goals.

Net-zero is a key priority for the government as it is investing £25 million to help tourism businesses recover from the pandemic while still achieving climate goals.

HIE’s area manager for Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross, Alastair Nicolson, said: “Glencoe ski centre is, of course, an incredibly popular spot for winter sports enthusiasts, but it is also a popular tourist attraction all year round.

“Following the fire in 2019 which destroyed the previous base station, staff on the mountain have done a fantastic job to keep the business going but we are delighted to be able to help fund the construction of a new facility.

“This development will enhance the appeal of Lochaber as one of the UK’s top adventure tourism destinations, while also providing new employment opportunities for the area.”

Andy Meldrum, managing director of Glencoe Mountain Resort said: “We are delighted to receive support from HIE toward the re-building of the Glencoe Mountain base station café.

“This support has ensured we can create a modern, well-insulated, but still iconic base station building which will not only provide an enhanced experience for visitors but will also allow us to safeguard existing jobs and create new ones.