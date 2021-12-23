Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mobile testing unit opens on Harris following Covid outbreak among council care staff

By Ross Hempseed
December 23, 2021, 3:47 pm
isle of harris testing
Mobile testing to be made available on the Isle of Harris.

A mobile testing unit will be open on Harris tonight after a “potentially significant” Covid outbreak among council care workers.

Western Isles Council said that a “small number” of Harris-based Care at Home staff have been affected.

In a statement, the authority said: “Whilst this number is relatively small the impact to service could potentially be significant.

“The council is asking service users and their families and friends who are in receipt of a Care at Home service to assume some caring responsibilities where this is at all possible.

“We appreciate the significance of this request, but the next seven to 10 days could be challenging in terms of service delivery and any community support will make a positive difference in terms of mitigating the anticipated challenges.”

Get tested

From 5pm to 7pm today, December 23, a mobile testing unit will be at the Harris Hotel car park in Tarbert.

It is open to anyone on Harris and Scalpay, even if they are not displaying symptoms.

Covid cases across Scotland have been on the rise because of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

It is affecting all health 14 health boards across the country, including NHS Western Isles which recorded 14 today – although has yet to identify a case of Omicron.

NHS Western Isles has administered booster shots to 76.6% of the eligible population the second-highest behind the Shetland Islands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal