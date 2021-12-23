Mobile testing unit opens on Harris following Covid outbreak among council care staff

An error occurred. Please try again.

A mobile testing unit will be open on Harris tonight after a “potentially significant” Covid outbreak among council care workers.

Western Isles Council said that a “small number” of Harris-based Care at Home staff have been affected.

In a statement, the authority said: “Whilst this number is relatively small the impact to service could potentially be significant.

“The council is asking service users and their families and friends who are in receipt of a Care at Home service to assume some caring responsibilities where this is at all possible.

“We appreciate the significance of this request, but the next seven to 10 days could be challenging in terms of service delivery and any community support will make a positive difference in terms of mitigating the anticipated challenges.”

Get tested

From 5pm to 7pm today, December 23, a mobile testing unit will be at the Harris Hotel car park in Tarbert.

It is open to anyone on Harris and Scalpay, even if they are not displaying symptoms.

Covid cases across Scotland have been on the rise because of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

It is affecting all health 14 health boards across the country, including NHS Western Isles which recorded 14 today – although has yet to identify a case of Omicron.

NHS Western Isles has administered booster shots to 76.6% of the eligible population the second-highest behind the Shetland Islands.