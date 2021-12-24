Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney councillors agree negotiating team for talks with offshore wind developers

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
December 24, 2021, 10:35 am
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

Plans to hand the reigns to top council officers during negotiations with offshore wind developers have been approved by Orkney councillors.

During a meeting of full council on Thursday, a negotiating team that will speak to developers as part of the ScotWind seabed leasing programme was agreed.

Contracts are expected to be worth millions to the county as Orkney plays a significant role in delivering up to 10 gigawatts of wind energy over the next decade.

The council has already been contacted by developers and it expects interest to grow as news of the successful bidders for the ScotWind contracts arrives on January 17.

Developers are believed to be seeking use of facilities at the Scapa Deep Water Quay, Hatston Pier, Scapa Flow and Lyness.

Contracts expected to be worth millions to Orkney council

Councillors have also agreed to give powers to the chief executive’s office to sign off on commercial contracts. However, this would only be after consulting with the council leader, deputy leader and the chair and vice-chair of the development and infrastructure committee.

The plans came to councillors earlier this week although there were concerns over how much power was actually being handed to council officials.

Among them was councillor Steven Heddle. He asked his council colleagues if they were comfortable with the arrangements.

On the first reading of the plans, he said it would hand an “unprecedented” amount of power to the officers.

He compared it to a situation where 80,000 tonnes of stone was ordered from a quarry in Oban on behalf of the council.

Councillor Steven Heddle outside Orkney council chamber

However, the proposal came back to councillors with a refined set of plans at Thursday’s meeting.

They were quickly met with approval.

The council’s interim executive director of finance, regulatory, marine, and transportation services Gareth Waterson sought to reassure councillors.

Councillor’s concerns addressed

He said: “There will be a lot of activity around the pre-election period when there’s a hiatus in the democratic process.

“Members were concerned that it may give carte blanche to award contracts for things like the deepwater quay. Members were concerned that we were seeking to commit to things much greater in value than was ever intended. That was never the intent.

“We’ve sought to clarify that there’s no delegation being sought for capital project contract awards.”

The paper also states that anything that costs the council to more than £500,000 will require a special meeting of the council to be held.

