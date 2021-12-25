Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots should be ‘cautious’ over Christmas to prevent Omicron spread, says Professor Jason Leitch

By Ross Hempseed
December 25, 2021, 1:29 pm Updated: December 25, 2021, 2:07 pm
Scots are being urged to be cautious at Christmas.
Scots are being urged to be cautious at Christmas.

National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, has warned Scots to be cautious on Christmas Day to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

He was optimistic Scots would recognise the potential risks of large gatherings over the festive period and urged people “not throw caution to the wind”.

Professor Leitch told BBC Scotland: “How you do that [celebrate Christmas] is up to you, but we’re asking you to be as careful and as cautious as you can be.”

The call comes as Covid cases reached a four-month-high on December 24.

Coronavirus cases totalled 7,076 yesterday, with the number of people in Scotland now infected with Omicron exceeding 6,000.

Jason Leitch urged Scots to be cautious when meeting with family at Christmas.

While Christmas Day celebrations go ahead, new restrictions on large gatherings from December 26 are expected to limit the spread of Omicron.

Several studies have shown Omicron appears milder than Delta and has currently resulted in fewer people in hospital, however the numbers are rising.

New measures include limits to major gatherings effectively cancelling sporting events, concerts and festivals in the early new year.

The latest event to be cancelled is the Strathpuffer 24-hour bike challenge in the Highlands in January.

Acceleration in Covid booster jabs

While organisers debated whether or not it should still go ahead, they reasoned that “just because we can doesn’t mean we should”.

The new guidance, Professor Leitch says, is to limit the spread of the virus until the booster programme can attain high levels of boosted immunity across the country.

There has been an acceleration in booster jabs administered before the New Year, with 2,841,703 over-18s in Scotland boosted.

However, health experts have alluded to the need for a fourth dose in the future to combat waning protection against Covid.

Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics

