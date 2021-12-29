Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

Survey reveals eight in 10 Scots support reforestation in the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
December 29, 2021, 12:01 am
A recent survery conducted by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) found that the majority of people are in support of adding to the forested land in the Highlands.

FLS surveyed 1,000 people to find out their attitudes towards how important natural spaces are to Scotland and what should be done to protect and expand them.

A key finding of the survey was that 80% of people asked strongly supported an initiative to reforest the Highlands.

Currently, forests and woodlands cover an area of 1.45 million hectares in Scotland, making it the most forested of the four home nations.

The survey also found that 78% of people felt that more should be done to support biodiversity in the Highlands.

While more could be done, the Scottish Highlands is already the most biodiverse region in the UK with no fewer than 16,273 distinct types of plants, animals, fungi and micro-organisms.

Reforestation will enlarge several species’ habitats that have been diminished due to urbanisation, deforestation and extreme weather.

Storm Arwen destroyed over eight million trees across the Highlands and the north-east in November.

More than 90% of respondents said they supported productive forestry as a way to mitigate climate change and for Scotland to become more self-sufficient in timber production

‘It’s about planting the right tree in the right place’

Forests in the Highlands currently make up around 13.5% of the total land area or around 350,000 hectares.

FLS manages between 40-50% of this land and uses it to produce over 500,000 tonnes of timber which is used mainly in construction.

Graeme Prest, FLS North Region manager, said: “There is strong support in Scotland for increasing the amount of timber we grow here by planting more forests, to make us less dependent on timber imports from abroad – and to support biodiversity.

“Some of Scotland’s endangered and iconic species such as red squirrels, ospreys, hen harriers and pine marten do especially well in productive forests.

“We have received £30million from the Scottish Government to buy more land to plant more publicly owned forests and woodlands.

“This will enable us to increase our tree planting effort by 20% by 2024/25, helping to meet the Government’s ambitious net zero targets.

“The Highlands will play a key role in helping us meet this target.”

