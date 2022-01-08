Missing Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton traced safe and well By Craig Munro January 8, 2022, 12:42 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton, whose car was seen in the Highlands after he went missing on Christmas Day, has been traced. He had previously last been seen in Mackworth near Derby, at around 8.30pm on December 25. On January 6, the Highland police division made an appeal after his “distinctive” silver Citroen DS3 was seen close to the Badaguish Outdoor Centre at Glenmore, near Aviemore. A post was put on their social media on Saturday, confirming Mr Knutton had been traced safe and well. Officers thanked the public who had assisted in their search. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man missing from Northfield area of Aberdeen found safe Missing Jonathan Knutton last seen in Derbyshire on Christmas Day could be in Highlands Missing Aberdeen 43-year-old traced safe and well Man, 24, arrested in connection with Highland hotel fire