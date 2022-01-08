Missing Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton traced safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton, whose car was seen in the Highlands after he went missing on Christmas Day, has been traced.

He had previously last been seen in Mackworth near Derby, at around 8.30pm on December 25.

On January 6, the Highland police division made an appeal after his “distinctive” silver Citroen DS3 was seen close to the Badaguish Outdoor Centre at Glenmore, near Aviemore.

A post was put on their social media on Saturday, confirming Mr Knutton had been traced safe and well.

Officers thanked the public who had assisted in their search.