Girl, 13, missing from Garthdee area of Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson January 8, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: January 8, 2022, 4:53 pm Police were called to the scene at around 1.35pm today, January 7. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Garthdee area of Aberdeen. Morgan Rennie was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday January 7 in the Castlegate area. She is known to frequent the Torry and Beach Boulevard areas. This missing person has since been traced safe and well. Read more here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Aberdeen 13-year-old Morgan Rennie traced safe and well Man missing from Northfield area of Aberdeen found safe Aberdeen man Steven Washington last seen in Berryden reported missing Missing Jonathan Knutton last seen in Derbyshire on Christmas Day could be in Highlands