Highlands & Islands

Works on the A85 along the Corran Esplanade in Oban are delayed by two days

By Louise Glen
January 17, 2022, 4:24 pm
Road works on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road, in Oban town centre have been delayed by two days.
Bear Scotland has said essential road works in Oban have been delayed for two days.

Surface improvements planned for the A85 Oban to Tyndrum trunk road, will now begin later than planned, on Tuesday January 18.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said: “Please be advised that the start date for planned surfacing improvements on the A85 in Oban has been rearranged as a result of some difficulties experienced with another scheme.”

The scheme will see the road along the esplanade in Oban’s town centre closed overnight, and the road restricted to one lane during the day.

Works are part of a £600,000 scheme on the A85 between Oban and Tyndrum

He continued: “The project was due to get underway on Sunday January 16, however work will now begin on Tuesday January 18 with works now split into daytime and overnight working.”

Overnight closures for safety reasons

Between Tuesday January 18 and Friday January 21 a lane closure will be in place along Corran Esplanade between 7am and 7pm “for safety reasons”.

An overnight closure of the road will take place between Wednesday January 19 until Sunday January 30 – excluding Friday and Saturday nights. The road will be closed between 8pm ad 6am.

Motorists will be escorted under a 10mph convoy along George Street and Dunollie Road. Access to William Street and Breadalbane Street via Corran Esplanade will be restricted during working hours.

The spokesman continued: “The A85 will remain open during the daytime to keep disruption to a minimum, although road users are asked to drive with care as they will be travelling on a temporary surface.

“On-street parking on Corran Esplanade will be prohibited for the full duration of the project.

“Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.”

He added: “Local access for residents and scheduled bus services will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland .org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

 

