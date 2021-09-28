£600,000 worth of road improvements underway on A85 between Oban and Tyndrum

Work has started on £600,000 worth of improvements on the A85 Oban road.

The road-marking improvement project started on Monday between Tyndrum and the Dunollie roundabout in Oban.

Subject to weather conditions, work is expected to take approximately six weeks, with no works planned to take place over the weekend.

To minimise disruption to motorists the works are planned to take place in phases.

The first phase will focus on Tyndrum to Connel Bridge junction and is expected to last five weeks.

Later, work will be carried out between the Connel Bridge junction and the Dunollie roundabout in Oban for a week.

Temporary lane closures and a stop-and-go traffic system will be in place throughout both phases.

Traffic management will be in place between 7am and 7pm during the first phase of works. The second phase of works will take place between 9.30am and 7pm.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These essential road marking improvement works will allow us to improve the delineation of the carriageway on this section of the A85.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users alike, however we’ve avoided working at the weekend to help minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.