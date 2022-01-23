Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

Developer criticised for plans to replace Jimmy Savile’s former Highlands home

By Jake Keith
January 23, 2022, 3:48 pm
Jimmy Saville's former home at Allt-Na-Reigh.

A developer who plans to replace the former Highlands home of Jimmy Savile with a new modern property is facing criticism from mountaineers.

Mountaineering Scotland say Fife-based entrepreneur Harris Aslam’s plans for the Glencoe property — where prolific sexual abuser Savile lived until his death in 2011 — are “not appropriate” for the area.

The design for the building has been criticised. Supplied by Jon Frullani Architect.

The group, which has over 15,000 members, claim the location offers “one of Scotland’s most ionic views” and said the “imposing” structure could harm these.

Mr Aslam has previously said he hopes “something positive” can be done with Allt-na-Reigh cottage.

It has been hit by graffiti and vandalism in recent years due to its links to eccentric TV personality Savile, who sexually abused hundreds of people including young girls and boys.

He is believed to have committed some of the offences at the cottage, which sits prominently just off the A82.

Jimmy Savile, pictured in 1997, abused hundreds of children and young adults.

Mr Aslam is the managing director at Glenshire Group and convenience chain Eros Retail, which is based in Markinch, Fife.

Dundee architect John Frullani is behind the designs.

In a statement Mountaineering Scotland said: “The mountains here are well-loved and have been frequented by generations of walkers and climbers and the glen itself is a popular tourist attraction.

“We think it is a serious omission of this planning application that there is scant consideration of how the renovated dwelling and outbuilding would look from the popular hill paths and crags lying south of the A82, especially the descent into the Glen from Coire Gabhail, and Buachaille Etive Beag.”

Allt-na-Reigh, in Glencoe, was owned by Jimmy Savile.

It added members have “no issue” with renovation or replacement of the cottage so long as the landscape is not affected.

The group also says the property has “cultural and historical value” and the designs make no mention of how this would be retained.

It points out Hamish MacInnes, dubbed the father of modern mountain rescue in Scotland, is understood to have used the building as a workshop.

The modern building would replace Allt-na-Reigh.

MacInnes developed the first metal shafted ice axe and the eponymous MacInnes Stretcher still used by rescue teams the world over.

The National Trust For Scotland (NTS) has also objected to the plans, saying the property would “insensitively dominate the landscape” in the heart of the pass of Glencoe.

In total, 12 comments – 11 of which are objections – have been lodged against the plans, which can be viewed here via Highland Council’s website.

While many are in favour of knocking down the house, they raise concerns about these specific plans.

If approved Mr Aslam hopes to begin construction this year.

Mr Aslam has been approached for comment.

