Aberdeen Women hit four past Hearts with no reply in impressive SWPL 1 win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women beat Hearts 4-0 in their highest scoring performance of the SWPL 1 season so far.

It was a successful outing at the Oriam as Francesca Ogilvie, Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore all got on the scoresheet, while Aaliyah-Jay Meach kept her first clean sheet for the Dons.

Ogilvie got her third goal in two games, and gave the Dons the lead early in the first half as she converted the rebound from Hutchison’s initial effort on goal.

Aberdeen got some good fortune ahead of the second 45 minutes as Hearts’ Maria McAneny was shown red just before half-time, and the Dons used the extra player to the advantage as three second half goals followed.

Hutchison got a goal of her own on the hour mark as she finished off an Aberdeen counter attack.

It was three not long after as Hutchison got her second of the day and sixth of the season as she put away Chloe Gover’s rebounded cross that that had ricocheted off the woodwork.

And the goals kept coming as Shore nodded in from a corner for Aberdeen’s fourth in the 71st minute.

The win is the Dons’ first of 2022 and moves them up one place to sixth in the SWPL 1 table.

SWF Championship North

Inverness Caley Thistle’s promotion hopes were dented as they lost 3-1 at home to Dryburgh Athletic.

The defeat sees the gap between Karen Mason’s side and second-place Montrose increase to six points, with the Angus team having two games in hand over the Caley Jags.

Grampian suffered a heavy 12-0 defeat to Montrose, who had Aberdeen loanee Anna Blanchard between the sticks, as well as former Don Amy Strath who made her competitive debut.

It wasn’t to be for Westdyke in their first game since December 5 as they travelled to league leaders East Fife and fell to a 5-0 defeat.

Scottish Women’s Cup

Highlands and Islands side Sutherland couldn’t hold on to a 2-0 lead, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Falkirk and exited the cup.

Sutherland were 2-0 up after 37 minutes against Falkirk but the Bairns found their way into the game and pulled one back just before half-time. They scored a further two in the second 45 minutes as they progressed to the fourth round.