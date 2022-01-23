Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women hit four past Hearts with no reply in impressive SWPL 1 win

By Sophie Goodwin
January 23, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: January 23, 2022, 6:11 pm
Aberdeen scored their most goals in one game as they hit four past Hearts.
Aberdeen scored their most goals in one game as they hit four past Hearts.

Aberdeen Women beat Hearts 4-0 in their highest scoring performance of the SWPL 1 season so far.

It was a successful outing at the Oriam as Francesca Ogilvie, Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore all got on the scoresheet, while Aaliyah-Jay Meach kept her first clean sheet for the Dons.

Ogilvie got her third goal in two games, and gave the Dons the lead early in the first half as she converted the rebound from Hutchison’s initial effort on goal.

Aberdeen got some good fortune ahead of the second 45 minutes as Hearts’ Maria McAneny was shown red just before half-time, and the Dons used the extra player to the advantage as three second half goals followed.

AFC Women’s Francesca Ogilvie.

Hutchison got a goal of her own on the hour mark as she finished off an Aberdeen counter attack.

It was three not long after as Hutchison got her second of the day and sixth of the season as she put away Chloe Gover’s rebounded cross that that had ricocheted off the woodwork.

And the goals kept coming as Shore nodded in from a corner for Aberdeen’s fourth in the 71st minute.

The win is the Dons’ first of 2022 and moves them up one place to sixth in the SWPL 1 table.

SWF Championship North

Inverness Caley Thistle’s promotion hopes were dented as they lost 3-1 at home to Dryburgh Athletic.

The defeat sees the gap between Karen Mason’s side and second-place Montrose increase to six points, with the Angus team having two games in hand over the Caley Jags.

Grampian suffered a heavy 12-0 defeat to Montrose, who had Aberdeen loanee Anna Blanchard between the sticks, as well as former Don Amy Strath who made her competitive debut.

It wasn’t to be for Westdyke in their first game since December 5 as they travelled to league leaders East Fife and fell to a 5-0 defeat.

Scottish Women’s Cup

Highlands and Islands side Sutherland couldn’t hold on to a 2-0 lead, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Falkirk and exited the cup.

Sutherland were 2-0 up after 37 minutes against Falkirk but the Bairns found their way into the game and pulled one back just before half-time. They scored a further two in the second 45 minutes as they progressed to the fourth round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal