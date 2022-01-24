Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Designs unveiled for first Iron Age broch to be built in Scotland in 2,000 years

By Michelle Henderson
January 24, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 1:32 pm
Conservationists from Caithness Broch Project (CBP) are giving the public their first look at designs for building Scotland's first broch in 2,000 years.
Grand designs have been released for a historic Broch in Caithness; the first of its kind for more than 2,000 years.

Archaeological charity Caithness Broch Project (CBP) have released new digital images of what the completed structure will look like.

Brochs are tall, double-walled, drystone towers found only in Scotland.

The ancient monuments were once common features in the Iron Age landscape across the Highlands and Islands, with Caithness laying claim to more brochs than anywhere else.

Officials behind the project hope to acquire land for the construction of the broch within the next year.

Officials hope to acquire the land ahead of commencing construction works next year, involving a wide range of skilled heritage craftspeople.

It’s hoped their recreation will become a thriving visitor attraction for the region of Caithness, which has recently been projected to lose over 20% of its population over the next 20 years.

‘The design isn’t a carbon copy’

Co-founder and director Iain Maclean says the new designs reflect the wider architectural repertoire of brochs across Scotland.

He said: “We wanted to capture a variety of features found in Broch construction from all over Scotland, so the design isn’t a carbon copy of any individual Broch but instead is a kind of chimera of elements chosen for a number of reasons, ranging from structural robustness, health and safety, or purely because they were interesting features.”

The visuals, created by digital reconstruction artist Bob Marshall, showcase the charity’s desire to re-create a broch standing over 60 feet high.

The design will incorporate a number of flourishes such as triangular doorway lintels, cells built into the broch itself, and a series of outbuildings such as wags, wheelhouses and blockhouses.

Officials from the conservation charity first revealed their plans to build the historic structure back in 2018. 

Funding for the project is being acquired from a variety of sources.

The charity are also collecting donations via their website to support their conservation work.

CBP director Kenneth McElroy says he hopes the build to become an “icon” for the north of Scotland.

He added: “This project will be a hugely important one for the county. Not only do we want this to become a sustainable and successful contribution to the economy of Caithness, but it could become an icon for the county too.”

