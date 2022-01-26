‘We need to transform the way we travel’: Highland MSP pushes for improvements to rail services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We need to transform the way we travel’: Highland MSP pushes for improvements to rail services

By Lauren Robertson
January 26, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 1:31 pm
A ScotRail southbound train on from Inverness, PIC: Sandy McCook
A Highland MSP has already contacted the new Scottish Government transport minister to push for improved rail services.

Emma Roddick, MSP for the Highlands and Islands, got in touch with Jenny Gilruth just days after her appointment, urging her to take forward plans to upgrade infrastructure across the region.

She explained that, for many living in the Highlands, greener public transport is simply inaccessible.

Ms Roddick said that if the country wants to achieve net zero, this is a problem that will need to be tackled.

“If we want to reach net zero, we need to transform the way we travel,” she said.

“That means that we need to reach a point where longer journeys can be covered easier and faster by rail than by car.”

She also addressed the expense that often surrounds using trains in the Highlands: “For far too many across the Highlands, green and accessible public transport remains a pipe dream – train journeys can take twice as long as driving, are often more expensive, and frequently suffer delays due to lacking infrastructure.

“The only way this will change is through government action.”

Newly elected MSP Emma Roddick
Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick

‘Give the Highlands the railway system we deserve’

Proposals to improve train infrastructure in the north of Scotland include doubling the Highland Main Line and installing a railway loop at Lentran.

Ms Roddick called for commitment to be made to following these plans through.

“Transport Scotland recently rightly identified improvements to the Highland Main Line rail corridor as potentially transformative for Scotland’s journey to decarbonisation; now what the people of the Highlands need is a firm commitment to doubling and fully electrifying this line,” she said.

“There is the opportunity to do something truly wonderful here and give the Highlands the railway system we deserve.”

