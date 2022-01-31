Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community project aims to address ‘clear and present need’ for affordable homes on Raasay

By John Ross
January 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 8:35 am
Affordable houses are planned for Raasay. Picture by Communities Housing Trust


A community-led project is nearing its goal to build new homes on Raasay where there is a “clear and present need” for affordable housing.

Five houses and five self-build plots in the main village of Inverarish have been given planning permission.

Priority will be given to people with a link or need to live on the island.

The development is being led by the Raasay Development Trust (RDT), with support from the Communities Housing Trust (CHT).

Plots will be discounted to assure affordability

It includes two homes for social rent with Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association and three community-owned homes for affordable rent with RDT.

There will also be five affordable self-build plots, two with RDT and three with CHT.

All plots will be discounted through the Rural Housing Burden which assures affordability in perpetuity for the local community.

Like many rural and island communities, Raasay has seen an increase in demand for affordable housing.

A need for new homes has been identified in Raasay. Picture by Communities Housing Trust

A recent review of the Highland Housing Registers demand and supply tool indicated that at least 32 people are on the waiting list with Raasay as a preferred choice.

The trust bought the land for the new homes from North Raasay Sheep Stock Club, with funding from the Scottish Land Fund, and support from CHT.

Further key funding has been obtained from the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund, and the Ecology Building Society.

Skye-based James MacQueen Building Contractors have been appointed, and it is hoped the work will start in spring.

Young people seeing long-term future on Raasay

Trust chairman Iain Hector Ross said: “Raasay has a clear and present need for new affordable housing stock to meet the growing demand from young islanders choosing to stay and others wanting to move to the island for increasing work opportunities.

“We are fortunate that the island is enjoying an era of growing economic confidence and opportunity, where young people now see a long-term future for themselves here.

“Quality housing is vital to support that future and we hope that the delivery of these new homes is just the first step towards providing every young islander with an affordable option.”

Ronnie MacRae, CEO of the CHT, said the homes for 10 families will help stop outward migration from the island and also assist the school and wider community to thrive.

Raasay is enjoying growing economic confidence. Picture by Communities Housing Trust

He said: “We’d like to thank the Scottish Government for their funding support through which local businesses and the economy can also benefit and is therefore creating more resilient island communities.”

Dr Audrey Sinclair, who chairs Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association, welcomed the joint working to advance the project.

She said: “It is so important for our communities to achieve their visions and affordable housing has a fundamental part to play in making a positive impact on community sustainment.”

Affordable homes in Skye

Last week, the Glendale Trust in Skye announced it has received a grant of more than £47,000 from the Scottish Government’s Rural Communities Ideas into Action Fund for affordable housing.

The money will allow further work on a project to renovate Borrodale School into new homes.

Earlier this month six families moved into new homes in Staffin, the first affordable houses in the community for 23 years.

