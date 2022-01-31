Community project aims to address ‘clear and present need’ for affordable homes on Raasay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community-led project is nearing its goal to build new homes on Raasay where there is a “clear and present need” for affordable housing.

Five houses and five self-build plots in the main village of Inverarish have been given planning permission.

Priority will be given to people with a link or need to live on the island.

The development is being led by the Raasay Development Trust (RDT), with support from the Communities Housing Trust (CHT).

Plots will be discounted to assure affordability

It includes two homes for social rent with Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association and three community-owned homes for affordable rent with RDT.

There will also be five affordable self-build plots, two with RDT and three with CHT.

All plots will be discounted through the Rural Housing Burden which assures affordability in perpetuity for the local community.

Like many rural and island communities, Raasay has seen an increase in demand for affordable housing.

A recent review of the Highland Housing Registers demand and supply tool indicated that at least 32 people are on the waiting list with Raasay as a preferred choice.

The trust bought the land for the new homes from North Raasay Sheep Stock Club, with funding from the Scottish Land Fund, and support from CHT.

Further key funding has been obtained from the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund, and the Ecology Building Society.

Skye-based James MacQueen Building Contractors have been appointed, and it is hoped the work will start in spring.

Young people seeing long-term future on Raasay

Trust chairman Iain Hector Ross said: “Raasay has a clear and present need for new affordable housing stock to meet the growing demand from young islanders choosing to stay and others wanting to move to the island for increasing work opportunities.

“We are fortunate that the island is enjoying an era of growing economic confidence and opportunity, where young people now see a long-term future for themselves here.

“Quality housing is vital to support that future and we hope that the delivery of these new homes is just the first step towards providing every young islander with an affordable option.”

Ronnie MacRae, CEO of the CHT, said the homes for 10 families will help stop outward migration from the island and also assist the school and wider community to thrive.

He said: “We’d like to thank the Scottish Government for their funding support through which local businesses and the economy can also benefit and is therefore creating more resilient island communities.”

Dr Audrey Sinclair, who chairs Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association, welcomed the joint working to advance the project.

She said: “It is so important for our communities to achieve their visions and affordable housing has a fundamental part to play in making a positive impact on community sustainment.”

Affordable homes in Skye

Last week, the Glendale Trust in Skye announced it has received a grant of more than £47,000 from the Scottish Government’s Rural Communities Ideas into Action Fund for affordable housing.

The money will allow further work on a project to renovate Borrodale School into new homes.

Earlier this month six families moved into new homes in Staffin, the first affordable houses in the community for 23 years.