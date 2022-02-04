‘They vandalised that property and got a new kitchen’ – Highland councillors report concerns about homeless accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘They vandalised that property and got a new kitchen’ – Highland councillors report concerns about homeless accommodation

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:35 am
Concerns have been raised about temporary accommodation in the Highlands.
Temporary homeless accommodation is attracting complaints in the Highlands, a committee has heard.

Several councillors reported issues with antisocial behaviour and vandalism, calling for more staff to deal with the challenges.

However, housing managers say the issue is with a “minority” of tenants and not just with those in temporary accommodation.

Highland Council has moved away from providing homeless accommodation in HMOs (houses of multiple occupancy) and instead provides temporary housing.

However, some councillors are concerned about how these tenancies are managed.

Dingwall councillor Angela MacLean highlighted a £228,000 overspend in the homelessness budget of the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) and a further £101,000 overspend in the non-HRA accounts. The overspend was attributed to repairs and maintenance.

Mrs MacLean asked: “Is this just about giving the house a lick of paint to make it ready to give back to the property owner or next tenant, or is it about damage to the properties?”

She added: “When I’m speaking to people they’re saying ‘So and so down the road has  vandalised that property and they just got a new kitchen.'”

Mrs MacLean asked for further information on where the costs came from and whether these tenants need more support.

Homeless accommodation ‘must be managed well’

Inverness councillors Janet Campbell and Bet McAllister shared similar concerns. Mrs Campbell says she’s had a number of complaints from people living close to temporary homeless accommodation.

She suggested some tenants may lack the skills to manage a tenancy or could encounter problems with their neighbours.

While she’s in favour of providing temporary accommodation for the homeless, Mrs Campbell says the tenancy “must be managed well”.

Councillor Janet Campbell urged council to provide more housing staff to deal with temporary homeless accommodation.

With this in mind, she questioned why the council is reporting a £222,000 underspend in housing staff.

“I want to ask respectfully could we have a briefing on the increase of houses for homeless people and the appropriate staffing levels to deal with all the ongoing problems that we’re facing,” she said.

Mrs Campbell’s ward colleague Bet McAllister put it more bluntly: “The money should be going on people who have houses that are a number of years old and need lots of things replacing. They’re paying their rent, and looking after their homes the best way they can. To spend all that money on people who are just damaging their homes all the time… I just don’t get it.”

‘This is a minority of tenants’

Housing manager David Goldie said it’s a “difficult and complicated situation”.

He explained that the council will always repair properties before returning them to new tenants or private landlords. The challenge comes in differentiating between fair wear and tear, and deliberate damage and neglect.

In cases of deliberate damage, the council will re-charge the tenants, but Mr Goldie admitted they rarely get the money back.

However, he stressed that this is not solely an issue with homelessness.

“There are a minority of people who will wilfully damage a property,” he said. “Not all of those people are homeless or in temporary accommodation – it happens across our housing stock.

“This is a challenge for housing management in how we identify those people and deal with those issues.”

Mr Goldie said the council has different powers depending on the type of lease. He added: “I don’t disagree with the principle that we should take a firm line.”

The committee agreed that the council should review staffing numbers and the type of support that tenants might need.

