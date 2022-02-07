‘Messages’ left on snowy mountain leads to rescue of overdue walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Messages’ left on snowy mountain leads to rescue of overdue walker

By Louise Glen
February 7, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 6:15 pm
Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.
A hillwalker reported missing in the Cairngorms left clues in the snow to help mountain rescuers find him.

The 40-year-old had been unable to reach Aviemore as planned on Sunday due to high winds, and he sought shelter in a mountain bothy.

In a move which sounds more Hansel and Gretel than mountaineer, he used his walking pole to draw arrows towards where he was, along with his name.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said it was a first for them, and praised his quick thinking.

The man was well prepared for the trip and had left a detailed route plan with his family, who raised the alarm when he was overdue.

With no mobile reception at Corrour Bothy, the walker’s signals allowed rescuers to focus their search in the right direction – and luckily, no more snow fell to cover them.

Braemar MRT was joined by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team for the search.

 

On its Twitter account, the rescue team wrote: “Some of the team deployed this morning to search for an overdue walker with @cairngorm_mrt

“The first search we’ve ever had where the missing chap was clever enough to leave us messages in the snow so we knew where to look.

“He’s now safe and well.”

The chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, Damon Powell replied: “We spent a happy few hours following a MP [missing person] footsteps last winter.

“After while became apparent they were going in a circle and it became a race to catch up.”

Twitter user MR.TR said: “I’ve always been told, if lost draw arrows with rocks or sticks or snow to show the direction that you’re travelling, at least every 10 meters.”

Another said: “Now that’s a helpful casualty.”

