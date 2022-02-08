Rail services disrupted due to blockage on the West Highland line

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail services on the West Highland line are facing disruption this morning after an engineering vehicle developed a fault.

The Glasgow to Mallaig line is blocked in both directions after a road to rail vehicle ground to a halt at Gorton, north of Crianlarich.

The vehicle, which can operate on both the rail tracks and the road, was being used to carry out engineering works on the tracks at the time of the fault.

Rail bosses have now been forced to cancel all rail services between Crianlarich and Fort William. Services to Oban at not disrupted.

Disruption is expected to last until around 4pm today.

Network Rail engineers are making their way to the scene to remove the vehicle from the line.

Specialist teams are expected to arrive onsite by 10.30am.

Officials from Network Rail Scotland have apologised for the “inconvenience.”

In a statement, published on their Twitter page, they wrote: “The latest update is that a specialist lifting team aims to be on-site by 10.30am to remove the vehicle. A road to rail vehicle is dual-mode meaning it can operate both on rail tracks and roads. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to passengers.”

Replacement buses are now in operation ferrying passengers between Crianlarich and Fort William.

Rail tickets will also be accepted onboard City Link busses between Glasgow and Fort William.

ℹ️ UPDATE: We have ticket acceptance in place with @ScotCitylink buses between Fort William and Glasgow in both directions. Just show your valid ticket or Smartcard to the driver when you board the bus. ^Paul — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 8, 2022