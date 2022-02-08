Rail services disrupted due to blockage on the West Highland line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail services disrupted due to blockage on the West Highland line

By Michelle Henderson
February 8, 2022, 7:05 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 10:31 am
ScotRail trains between Edinburgh and Fife
The West Highland line is currently blocked at Gorton.

Rail services on the West Highland line are facing disruption this morning after an engineering vehicle developed a fault.

The Glasgow to Mallaig line is blocked in both directions after a road to rail vehicle ground to a halt at Gorton, north of Crianlarich.

The vehicle, which can operate on both the rail tracks and the road, was being used to carry out engineering works on the tracks at the time of the fault.

Rail bosses have now been forced to cancel all rail services between Crianlarich and Fort William. Services to Oban at not disrupted.

Disruption is expected to last until around 4pm today.

Network Rail engineers are making their way to the scene to remove the vehicle from the line.

Specialist teams are expected to arrive onsite by 10.30am.

Officials from Network Rail Scotland have apologised for the “inconvenience.”

In a statement, published on their Twitter page, they wrote: “The latest update is that a specialist lifting team aims to be on-site by 10.30am to remove the vehicle. A road to rail vehicle is dual-mode meaning it can operate both on rail tracks and roads. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to passengers.”

Replacement buses are now in operation ferrying passengers between Crianlarich and Fort William.

Rail tickets will also be accepted onboard City Link busses between Glasgow and Fort William.

 

 

 

 

