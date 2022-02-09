Green space, cycle paths and history panels feature in latest plan for Highland Council’s new housing at Culloden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have given the green light to the first phase of an extensive housing development between Culloden and Balloch in Inverness.

The council will deliver 298 new homes in total, with 49 affordable homes in phase one.

Members of the south planning committee yesterday morning examined the detail around landscaping, roads and paths.

With some locals raising concern about a loss of green space, the plans pay particular attention to the natural environment.

New play park

The council will create a large area of grassland between Barn Church Road and the access to Balloch Farm House.

This area will be landscaped with trees, shrubs and grasses. A trim trail playpark will cater for all ages, with balance beams, stepping logs, ladder walks and chin-up bars.

Other pockets of landscaping with trees and shrubs will be dotted around the site, and private gardens laid to grass.

The council has also agreed to retain most of the woodland to the north east of the development. While some trees will be felled, the council says it will add ‘mixed woodland planting’.

This includes low-growing trees such as acer, alder, birch, hawthorn, aspen and willow.

A special entrance to the development will feature a curved stone wall and seating area, with steel information panels outlining the history of the area.

Safer routes to school

The development is designed to reduce car speeds and encourage people to choose active forms of travel. Road narrowing and raised junction tables will slow cars down, and wide footpaths and cycle lanes will feature alongside roads.

Many pupils of Culloden and Balloch Primary currently cut through Cherry Park to get to school. The council will connect the park to the main road through the development, adding bollards to prevent cars from driving through.

The park will also be fully lit to provide a safer path.

A new junction at Barn Church Road will provide access to the housing development and to the new Culloden Academy.

Members of the south planning committee approved the plans at their meeting on Tuesday.