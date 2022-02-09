Green space, cycle paths and history panels feature in latest plan for Highland Council’s new housing at Culloden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Green space, cycle paths and history panels feature in latest plan for Highland Council’s new housing at Culloden

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Highland Council's planning committee approved the first phase of homes for Culloden/Balloch. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Highland Council's planning committee approved the first phase of homes for Culloden/Balloch. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Councillors have given the green light to the first phase of an extensive housing development between Culloden and Balloch in Inverness.

The council will deliver 298 new homes in total, with 49 affordable homes in phase one.

Members of the south planning committee yesterday morning examined the detail around landscaping, roads and paths.

With some locals raising concern about a loss of green space, the plans pay particular attention to the natural environment.

New play park

The council will create a large area of grassland between Barn Church Road and the access to Balloch Farm House.

This area will be landscaped with trees, shrubs and grasses. A trim trail playpark will cater for all ages, with balance beams, stepping logs, ladder walks and chin-up bars.

Other pockets of landscaping with trees and shrubs will be dotted around the site, and private gardens laid to grass.

The council has also agreed to retain most of the woodland to the north east of the development. While some trees will be felled, the council says it will add ‘mixed woodland planting’.

This includes low-growing trees such as acer, alder, birch, hawthorn, aspen and willow.

A special entrance to the development will feature a curved stone wall and seating area, with steel information panels outlining the history of the area.

Safer routes to school

The development is designed to reduce car speeds and encourage people to choose active forms of travel. Road narrowing and raised junction tables will slow cars down, and wide footpaths and cycle lanes will feature alongside roads.

Many pupils of Culloden and Balloch Primary currently cut through Cherry Park to get to school. The council will connect the park to the main road through the development, adding bollards to prevent cars from driving through.

The park will also be fully lit to provide a safer path.

A new junction at Barn Church Road will provide access to the housing development and to the new Culloden Academy.

Members of the south planning committee approved the plans at their meeting on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]