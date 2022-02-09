Turriff United look to tighten up ahead of Inverurie Locos clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United look to tighten up ahead of Inverurie Locos clash

By Callum Law
February 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Dean Donaldson says Turriff need to improve defensively when they face Inverurie Locos
Dean Donaldson says Turriff need to improve defensively when they face Inverurie Locos

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson insists they need to tighten up to improve their position in the Breedon Highland League.

Turra welcome Inverurie Locos to the Haughs tonight sitting second bottom in the table, having not picked up any points since October.

Donaldson is working with a young squad and, although he believes they are getting better, he has stressed the need for United to improve defensively if they are to end their poor run of form.

He said: “We’re conceding too many goals and we’re not scoring enough so it’s the basics of football.

“We need to be better at keeping the ball out of the net and also take more of our chances.

“On Saturday against Keith, we were 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes and the goals we lost were very basic. I don’t quite know why it is that those mistakes are happening.

“After that we played well and were the better team, but we’d given ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We need to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance, or even get the first goal and get a lift from that.

“We haven’t done that often enough this season.

“We’re all concerned about our league position, but when you watch us we’re not a bottom of the league team.

“But we’re a young side and we’re losing silly goals, which we shouldn’t be losing.”

Locos look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Inverurie’s Ryan Broadhurst is relishing the opportunity to get back to winning ways after a frustrating loss to Brora Rangers at the weekend.

The Railwaymen were defeated 2-1 in windy conditions at Dudgeon Park with contentious refereeing decisions having a hand in both goals they conceded.

Locos’ are fifth in the Highland League table and determined to finish as high as possible come the end of the campaign.

Defender Broadhurst added: “It’s a good thing having another game straight away really to try to get back to winning ways.

Inverurie Locos defender Ryan Broadhurst is looking forward to facing Turriff

“We were disappointed with the result against Brora. They handled the wind better than us.

“We want to try to finish as high as we can and we’re always looking up. It’s one game at a time.

“We’ve had some great results this season and there’s still some big games left to play.

“Beating Brora at home was a great result, but it evened out on Saturday by losing away from home.”

