Turriff United look to tighten up ahead of Inverurie Locos clash

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson insists they need to tighten up to improve their position in the Breedon Highland League.

Turra welcome Inverurie Locos to the Haughs tonight sitting second bottom in the table, having not picked up any points since October.

Donaldson is working with a young squad and, although he believes they are getting better, he has stressed the need for United to improve defensively if they are to end their poor run of form.

He said: “We’re conceding too many goals and we’re not scoring enough so it’s the basics of football.

“We need to be better at keeping the ball out of the net and also take more of our chances.

“On Saturday against Keith, we were 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes and the goals we lost were very basic. I don’t quite know why it is that those mistakes are happening.

“After that we played well and were the better team, but we’d given ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We need to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance, or even get the first goal and get a lift from that.

“We haven’t done that often enough this season.

“We’re all concerned about our league position, but when you watch us we’re not a bottom of the league team.

“But we’re a young side and we’re losing silly goals, which we shouldn’t be losing.”

Locos look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Inverurie’s Ryan Broadhurst is relishing the opportunity to get back to winning ways after a frustrating loss to Brora Rangers at the weekend.

The Railwaymen were defeated 2-1 in windy conditions at Dudgeon Park with contentious refereeing decisions having a hand in both goals they conceded.

Locos’ are fifth in the Highland League table and determined to finish as high as possible come the end of the campaign.

Defender Broadhurst added: “It’s a good thing having another game straight away really to try to get back to winning ways.

“We were disappointed with the result against Brora. They handled the wind better than us.

“We want to try to finish as high as we can and we’re always looking up. It’s one game at a time.

“We’ve had some great results this season and there’s still some big games left to play.

“Beating Brora at home was a great result, but it evened out on Saturday by losing away from home.”