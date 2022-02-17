Highland wildcat kitten Finlay seized from group claiming to care for him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wildcat reportedly discovered in the Highlands needing care has been seized by police from the group claiming to care for it.

Officers took Finlay, a one-year-old wildcat originally found in the north, from Wildcat Haven.

A squad of four officers and a vet are understood to have arrived at the facility unannounced at around 8am on February 14 before removing the wildcat from his enclosure.

Police have confirmed the operation was prompted by a report from a member of the public.

It is unknown where wildcat Finlay is currently being held.

‘We are extremely worried for Finlay’

Officials behind the organisation, which is based in St Asaph in North Wales, say they took wildcat Finlay into their care after discovering the orphaned cat injured and alone in the Scottish Highlands.

The group had outlined plans to return him to the wild in the north of Scotland in the next six to eight weeks.

However, they have been left fearing for his welfare as they frantically try to obtain answers as to where he is being kept.

In a statement, published on their social media page on Wednesday afternoon, officials from Wildcat Haven said his seizure “seriously damages and disrupts his rehabilitation.”

They wrote: “Every minute Finlay spends around new people and in a less naturalistic enclosure, seriously damages and disrupts his rehabilitation. He could be in a small barren cage in a vet’s room with artificial lights and heating, being tested, for all we know.

“We are extremely worried for him and will hopefully have another conversation with the police ASAP to find out more today.”

Road to recovery for wildcat Finlay

The orphaned wildcat was reportedly first discovered in the Scottish Highlands in October 2020 and in need of urgent care.

After being fully checked over by a vet, he was transferred to a piece of private land in North Wales to begin rehabilitation.

For the last 14 months, Finlay has been recovering in a purpose built rehabilitation enclosure.

However, with around eight weeks to go until he is due to be released back into the Scottish wilderness, his rehabilitation has been cut short.

Despite their “heartbreak” over the ordeal, officials have vowed to continue to work to “ensure his safe return.”

They added: “We remain deeply upset, baffled and concerned for Finlay.

“We are heartbroken but have another busy day trying to ensure his safe return.

“Just for clarity, as we have publicly stated dozens of times, Finlay came to us as an orphan and needed intensive care and rehabilitation.

“As we have always stated, the intention has been to release him at the earliest responsible opportunity and that would be this spring.”

Finlay concerns reported to police

North Wales Police confirmed they used powers of entry under section 115 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 and powers of search and seizure under section 118 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 to carry out the operation.

A spokesman said: “We were originally alerted to this by a report from a member of the public.”

Nature agency NatureScot has information on its website saying a licence is required to capture, possess or release a wildcat outside of its native region.