Traffic delays on A95 as £485,000 surface work gets underway

Temporary traffic lights and 10mph convoy systems are to be put in place on a section of the A95 as surfacing work costing £485,000 begins.

The roadworks will be taking place on sections of the road north and south of Cromdale, split into two phases over a fortnight in an attempt to minimise disruption.

The first phase, which focuses on the south, was to begin at 7.30pm today and last until 6.30am on Wednesday, then continue between the same times on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights.

Phase two will involve daytime work between 8am and 5.30pm each day from March 2 to March 4, and will focus on the northern section.

All traffic management will be removed when work is not taking place.

Works completed ‘as quickly as possible’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This programme of resurfacing work for the A95 will help address any defects in the road surface at two locations near Cromdale, creating a safer and smoother journey for road users.

“The proposed traffic management will help to keep roadworkers and motorists safe, and we will seek to minimise the delays experienced by completing these necessary works as quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A95.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”