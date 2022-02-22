Traffic delays on A95 as £485,000 surface work gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Traffic delays on A95 as £485,000 surface work gets underway

By Craig Munro
February 22, 2022, 8:13 pm
The A95 south of Cromdale.
The A95 south of Cromdale.

Temporary traffic lights and 10mph convoy systems are to be put in place on a section of the A95 as surfacing work costing £485,000 begins.

The roadworks will be taking place on sections of the road north and south of Cromdale, split into two phases over a fortnight in an attempt to minimise disruption.

The first phase, which focuses on the south, was to begin at 7.30pm today and last until 6.30am on Wednesday, then continue between the same times on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights.

Phase two will involve daytime work between 8am and 5.30pm each day from March 2 to March 4, and will focus on the northern section.

All traffic management will be removed when work is not taking place.

Works completed ‘as quickly as possible’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This programme of resurfacing work for the A95 will help address any defects in the road surface at two locations near Cromdale, creating a safer and smoother journey for road users.

“The proposed traffic management will help to keep roadworkers and motorists safe, and we will seek to minimise the delays experienced by completing these necessary works as quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A95.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal