Hydro Ness announced as contender for Green Energy Awards

Hydro power project, Hydro Ness, is one of the projects up for a gong at the Green Energy Awards in March.

The Inverness project has been given the nod under the clean energy scheme section of the awards ceremony.

The prizes commend projects that are spearheading the clean energy industry and delivering significant carbon savings.

Situated on the banks of the River Ness, the project is directly adjacent to the Holm Mills bridge.

The Archimedes screw project will generate and supply over 500,000 kwh of green electricity annually to the nearby Inverness Leisure Centre.

This will offset the organisations reliance on grid supplied electricity and also help reduce Highland Council’s carbon footprint.

The awards are a leading national celebration of pioneering innovation and sustainable development for the UK’s energy system. Following a challenging year, the awards will once again highlight the outstanding efforts of those transforming the UK energy sector.

Project chosen from 120 entries

More than 120 entries were submitted this year by companies, communities and individuals across the UK for consideration in six categories.

Councillor Trish Robertson, infrastructure and economy committee chairwoman, said: “We are immensely proud the Hydro Ness project has been shortlisted for the Regen’s Green Energy Awards 2022.

“This is a flagship project for sustainability in Highland and we are delighted it is being recognised nationally.”

Hydro Ness is just the start

She added: “The river is such an important feature for the city.

“The Hydro Ness is just the starting point for future developments that promote sustainability and help attract people to the river.”

The project was named by a city school girl.

Merlin Hyman, chief executive, Regen, said: “Across the UK there are inspiring people leading pioneering projects and paving the way to a zero carbon energy system.

“The Green Energy Awards are all about celebrating their achievements and inspiring us all to rise to the challenge of transforming how we power our lives and heat our homes.”

Hydro Ness, along with the other shortlisted nominations, will now go through to the final stage of judging by an expert panel of independent judges.

Winners will be announced at the -awards ceremony on March 30, 2022.