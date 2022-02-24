Orkney councillor asks if Ukraine situation should be considered a threat to council pension fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney councillor asks if Ukraine situation should be considered a threat to council pension fund

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Recent events in Ukraine were brought up in Orkney’s council chamber, as one councillor asked if the situation should be considered a threat to the local authority’s pension fund.

Councillors on the pension fund sub-committee were presented with an update to the fund’s risk register.

Among the 29 risks to the fund achieving its objectives, there’s the retention of staff, working from home and changes to legislation.

However, during the sub-committee’s meeting today, councillor Steve Sankey asked, when events such as Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic are included as risks, why aren’t the recent events involving Ukraine and Russia?

He asked: “When does a global issue become something that we on the Orkney pension fund need to worry about?”

Why are some global issues considered risks to Orkney council’s pension fund and not others?

Mr Sankey said, earlier in the day during a meeting with the fund managers Baillie Gifford, they had spoken about the potential for “a global crisis” caused by Russia’s activities and military action.

He said they had also spoken about China’s human rights issues.

He said: “None of this is reflected in our risk register yet.

“Brexit was, Covid was, and the current energy and cost of living crisis are.

“There could be a similar European crisis that is not represented in our register.

Orkney councillor Steve Sankey

“When does our risk register respond and in what way to these global issues that undoubtedly could impact on it?”

Mr Sankey said the register needs to be dynamic and respond to threats as they are identified.

Colin Kemp, the council’s interim head of finance, replied. He said: “It’s similar to Brexit risks.

“We put that in the register a few years ago and we still haven’t bottomed out what the impact of that is going to be.

Ukraine situation ‘clearly having an effect on global markets’ says council finance chief

“If the Ukraine dispute goes to the next stage, it will probably be legitimate to see that added.

“It’s clearly having an effect on the global markets at the moment. People are starting to go and look for defensive positions.

“At the moment that’s not going to affect the pension fund investment strategy, which is still looking longer term.”

Mr Kemp said the Ukraine dispute could be added to the risk register if wanted.

However, Mr Sankey said his was a wider question. He asked at what point an issue like this appears on the risk register and how this is done.

Earlier in the meeting, the sub-committee were told the budget for the service areas under the sub-committee had come underspent by £30m between April and December last year.

This was against a budget of £18.7m.

This underspend was mainly due to the fund seeing more than expected from its investments.

