IN FULL: The list of schools closed on February 24

A number of Highland schools have been forced to close due to “bad weather” conditions leaving hundreds of students at home.

A total of 24 schools are shut after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy snow and lightning in the north.

Forecasters are also warning of high winds.

Which schools are closed?

Abernethy Primary

Abernethy Primary Nursery

Alvie Primary

Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service

Aviemore Primary

Carrbridge Primary

Carrbridge Primary Nursery

Deshar Primary

Deshar Primary Nursery

Gergask Primary

Gergask Primary Nursery

Grantown Grammar School

Grantown Primary

Grantown Primary Nursery

Kingussie High School

Kingussie Primary

Kingussie Primary Nursery

Newtonmore Primary

Newtonmore Primary Nursery

Strathdearn Primary

Strathdearn Primary Nursery

Stratherrick Primary

Stratherrick Primary Nursery