IN FULL: The list of schools closed on February 24 By Daniel Boal February 24, 2022, 9:04 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 9:47 am Schools across the Highlands are closed today. A past image of a snowy Aviemore [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A number of Highland schools have been forced to close due to “bad weather” conditions leaving hundreds of students at home. A total of 24 schools are shut after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy snow and lightning in the north. Forecasters are also warning of high winds. Which schools are closed? Abernethy Primary Abernethy Primary Nursery Alvie Primary Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service Aviemore Primary Carrbridge Primary Carrbridge Primary Nursery Deshar Primary Deshar Primary Nursery Gergask Primary Gergask Primary Nursery Grantown Grammar School Grantown Primary Grantown Primary Nursery Kingussie High School Kingussie Primary Kingussie Primary Nursery Newtonmore Primary Newtonmore Primary Nursery Strathdearn Primary Strathdearn Primary Nursery Stratherrick Primary Stratherrick Primary Nursery Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal IN FULL: List of schools that are closed or partially closed on Friday, February 18 IN FULL: List of schools that are closed or partially closed on Thursday February 17 Five schools in Highlands closed due to Covid-related staff absences IN FULL: More than 100 Highland children off school due to closures