It’s a boy! Highland Wildlife Park reveal gender of polar bear cub

Highland Wildlife Park has announced its newest polar bear is a boy.

The three-month-old cub, born to Victoria, recently underwent a routine health check where the team were able to confirm the gender.

He is the UK’s youngest polar bear – and a brother to Hamish, who was the first cub to be born in the UK for 25 years back in 2017.

Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, will be asking the public to help name him in the coming weeks.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “After watching Victoria and her cub closely on CCTV over the winter, it is very exciting to find out we have a little boy and that he is in good health.

“He is already becoming more confident every day, and it is incredible to see him grow and develop.

“In the coming weeks, we are going to be asking the public for their help in naming our newest arrival.”

Need a fix of polar bear cub cuteness? 🐻‍❄️ WELL do we have the minute long video for you! Keep an eye out at 0:40 to see a tiny (but surprisingly large) cheeky tongue 👅 Posted by Highland Wildlife Park on Thursday, 17 February 2022

Cub will make public debut soon

Public viewing is still closed to give Victoria and the cub some quiet.

In a few weeks, the cub will be introduced to his large outdoor enclosure, where the public will be able to try and spot him.

Mr Gilchrist added: “Like all the animals in our care, our polar bears play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

“Their power to connect with people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.

“We will be sure to keep everyone updated when the cub starts to explore outdoors.”

Big brother Hamish brought droves of visitors to the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

However, he was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) in October 2020 as part of a breeding programme.