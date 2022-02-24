It’s a boy! Highland Wildlife Park reveal gender of polar bear cub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

It’s a boy! Highland Wildlife Park reveal gender of polar bear cub

By Daniel Boal
February 24, 2022, 10:08 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 7:53 pm
Highland Wildlife Parks newest polar bear cub is a boy, credit - RZSS

Highland Wildlife Park has announced its newest polar bear is a boy.

The three-month-old cub, born to Victoria, recently underwent a routine health check where the team were able to confirm the gender.

He is the UK’s youngest polar bear – and a brother to Hamish, who was the first cub to be born in the UK for 25 years back in 2017.

Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, will be asking the public to help name him in the coming weeks.

Polar bear cub at Highland Wildlife Park – RZSS

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “After watching Victoria and her cub closely on CCTV over the winter, it is very exciting to find out we have a little boy and that he is in good health.

“He is already becoming more confident every day, and it is incredible to see him grow and develop.

“In the coming weeks, we are going to be asking the public for their help in naming our newest arrival.”

Need a fix of polar bear cub cuteness? 🐻‍❄️ WELL do we have the minute long video for you! Keep an eye out at 0:40 to see a tiny (but surprisingly large) cheeky tongue 👅

Posted by Highland Wildlife Park on Thursday, 17 February 2022

Cub will make public debut soon

Public viewing is still closed to give Victoria and the cub some quiet.

In a few weeks, the cub will be introduced to his large outdoor enclosure, where the public will be able to try and spot him.

Polar bear cub at Highland Wildlife Park – RZSS

Mr Gilchrist added: “Like all the animals in our care, our polar bears play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

“Their power to connect with people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.

“We will be sure to keep everyone updated when the cub starts to explore outdoors.”

Big brother Hamish brought droves of visitors to the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

However, he was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) in October 2020 as part of a breeding programme.

