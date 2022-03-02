Police investigating two attempted thefts at properties in Auldearn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police investigating two attempted thefts at properties in Auldearn

By Ross Hempseed
March 2, 2022, 12:51 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 1:04 pm
Police are appealing for information following two attempted thefts over the last few days at properties in Auldearn near Nairn.

The first incident happened at a property off Churchyard Road in Auldearn between 7.30am and 4.30pm on Monday.

The householder discovered their property had been searched, but nothing was taken.

The second happened at about 2.40am today on Montrose Avenue.

Police say the intruder was disturbed and fled empty-handed.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis said: “We are investigating both of these incidents and keeping an open mind about links between the two, although there are similarities.

“On both occasions, the person responsible is believed to have gained access through an unlocked door so I would urge people in Auldearn to be vigilant and make sure their property is as secure as it can be.

“I would also urge anyone who believes they may have any information or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area to get in touch with us.

“You can call 101, quoting incident 2404 of 1 March or 0278 of 2 March. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

