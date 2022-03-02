Police investigating two attempted thefts at properties in Auldearn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information following two attempted thefts over the last few days at properties in Auldearn near Nairn.

The first incident happened at a property off Churchyard Road in Auldearn between 7.30am and 4.30pm on Monday.

The householder discovered their property had been searched, but nothing was taken.

The second happened at about 2.40am today on Montrose Avenue.

Police say the intruder was disturbed and fled empty-handed.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis said: “We are investigating both of these incidents and keeping an open mind about links between the two, although there are similarities.

“On both occasions, the person responsible is believed to have gained access through an unlocked door so I would urge people in Auldearn to be vigilant and make sure their property is as secure as it can be.

“I would also urge anyone who believes they may have any information or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area to get in touch with us.

“You can call 101, quoting incident 2404 of 1 March or 0278 of 2 March. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”