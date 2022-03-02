Meet the north and north-east heroes gathering donations for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 50 drop-off points have been established across the north and north-east this week to collect donations to send to Ukraine.

People from far and wide have come together to gather essentials like sleeping bags and nappies for babies, pack them up and send them off to be transported overseas.

Most donations are being sent to the border between Poland and Ukraine where more than half-a-million people have fled from the ongoing conflict.

These donation drop-off points have been set up by local heroes who are determined to do whatever they can to help those in need.

Check out our gallery to see just what they’ve been up to – and the huge assortment of items kind-hearted locals have been giving.

In the Highlands, the Polish community have been leading a region-wide collection from Touch of Poland in Inverness. Elwira Sawczuk, one of the owners of the shop said they were in “great shock” at the support shown by locals.

The donation centre set up in Aberdeen has been coordinating with drop-off points from Fort William to Fraserburgh. Adrianna Sosnowska and Kasia Cwiklinska put out a plea for help on Sunday and have been overwhelmed with donations ever since.

One of the volunteers was Beata Winiarska, who is in contact with friends and family in Ukraine.

Anna Rybacka headed the donation effort in Elgin, and was “so proud” to see the efforts of her local community. She and a team of volunteers sent seven vans packed full of donations to the Aberdeen hub.

