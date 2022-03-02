Meet the north and north-east heroes gathering donations for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet the north and north-east heroes gathering donations for Ukraine

By Lauren Robertson
March 2, 2022, 12:53 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 1:31 pm
Tomasz Sawczuk with donations at Touch of Poland in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Tomasz Sawczuk with donations at Touch of Poland in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

More than 50 drop-off points have been established across the north and north-east this week to collect donations to send to Ukraine.

People from far and wide have come together to gather essentials like sleeping bags and nappies for babies, pack them up and send them off to be transported overseas.

Most donations are being sent to the border between Poland and Ukraine where more than half-a-million people have fled from the ongoing conflict. 

These donation drop-off points have been set up by local heroes who are determined to do whatever they can to help those in need.

Check out our gallery to see just what they’ve been up to – and the huge assortment of items kind-hearted locals have been giving.

Volunteers filling seven vans in Elgin.
Adrianna Sosnowska and Kasia Cwiklinska with donations in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner
Beata Winiarska with supplies that have been donated. Picture by Chris Sumner
Catherine Brown donating supplies at Touch of Poland in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Volunteers packing donations at Craigievar House. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Volunteers at Polish Deli in Elgin.
Volunteers packing donations at Craigievar House. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Tomasz Sawczuk collecting donations at Touch of Poland in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Volunteers collecting donations at Polish Deli in Elgin.
Volunteers packing donations at Craigievar House. Picture by Chris Sumner.

In the Highlands, the Polish community have been leading a region-wide collection from Touch of Poland in Inverness. Elwira Sawczuk, one of the owners of the shop said they were in “great shock” at the support shown by locals.

The donation centre set up in Aberdeen has been coordinating with drop-off points from Fort William to Fraserburgh. Adrianna Sosnowska and Kasia Cwiklinska put out a plea for help on Sunday and have been overwhelmed with donations ever since.

One of the volunteers was Beata Winiarska, who is in contact with friends and family in Ukraine.

Anna Rybacka headed the donation effort in Elgin, and was “so proud” to see the efforts of her local community. She and a team of volunteers sent seven vans packed full of donations to the Aberdeen hub.

Find your nearest donation drop-off point here.

