Grantown nursing home given ‘adequate’ rating amid concerns about medicine record keeping

By Michelle Henderson
March 2, 2022, 4:16 pm
Grandview Nursing Home in Grantown has been given an adequate rating by the Care Inspectorate following an inspection last month.
A Highland nursing home has been ordered to improve how they keep their medicine records.

Grandview Nursing Home in Grantown was told last year that records needed to be better updated, particularly around the stock of medicines.

Now, after an unannounced visit, the Care Inspectorate has said that although work has clearly been done, more is required to ensure residents are kept safe.

During the visit, two inspectors interviewed managers, staff, residents and families while observing the home’s day-to-day operations.

They gave an overall rating of adequate.

Despite this, the inspectors were told by residents and families that the home was “first class” and that “everyone is kind”.

Last November, inspectors told the home to improve its medical distribution measures and record keeping.

In the report on this latest visit, they note the team has “worked hard” to change the system, and do stock takes, but say further work is necessary.

They raised concerns there were still inconsistencies in recording stock levels.

Medicine should be administered by ‘trained and competent’ staff

The report states: “To ensure peoples’ overall health and medical needs are consistently met, the provider should ensure people’s medication needs are administered as prescribed and intended.”

They have recommended staff are encouraged to seek advice and support to ensure a safe, well-managed medication system is in place, and that medicines are administered at the right time by “trained and competent staff”.

Inspectors have also said care home staff should carry out regular evaluations on “as required” medication to ensure people’s pain and other symptoms are well managed.

They also recommended further improvements are made to care planning and keeping documents up-to-date. Staff were told they should be keeping records updated with specific care needs or change in conditions.

Grandview is a three-story property, which was previously the Palace Hotel. It has room for 45 residents, although there are currently 37.

