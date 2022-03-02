No clarity given on completion date for A9 dualling scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

No clarity given on completion date for A9 dualling scheme

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson says the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted on dualling the A9 but failed to give any definitive timescales.
By Adele Merson
March 2, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 4:43 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
A9 dualling work between Luncarty and Birnam.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson says the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted on dualling the A9 but failed to give any definitive timescales.

The £3 billion project to dual the route between Perth and Inverness, which was first announced a decade ago, had a target completion date of 2025.

But this appears to have slipped as a result of the pandemic, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitting last year the timescales were “ambitious”. 

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser raised the issue at Holyrood, asking for an update on when the project is expected to be completed.

The MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife said he is “concerned we still do not have any definitive timescales for completion of the work”.

He added that homeowners along the A9 route “don’t know whether their properties will require to be compulsory purchased or not”.

No timescales

In response, the transport secretary admitted Covid-19 has impacted the project but would not give any indications on how far timescales had slipped.

He told MSPs a procurement exercise is ongoing for the project, which is due to “complete in the coming weeks”.

This should put ministers in a “better position to inform what the final delivery timescale will be for the completion of the road”, Mr Matheson added.

The SNP minister said design work for the remaining eight sections is “well advanced”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Fraser said: “I was disappointed to hear the cabinet secretary yet again fail to provide any clarity on when the A9 dualling will be completed.

“We were initially told it would be done by 2025 but that obviously won’t happen now.

“I acknowledge that the pandemic got in the way but all we heard from the Cabinet Secretary today was a lot of talk about procurement and how the SNP Government would need to wait until this procedure was finalised until they could give an approximate date of completion.

We were initially told it would be done by 2025 but that obviously won’t happen now.

“That isn’t good enough and I find it very frustrating. I am concerned that we still have no clarity on a completion date given the amount of interest there is on the A9, with it being one of Scotland’s most dangerous roads.”

The A9 dualling programme, one of Scotland’s biggest infrastructure projects, will upgrade 80 miles of road from single to dual carriageway to better connect Perth to Inverness.

Two out of 11 sections have been completed so far, between Luncarty to Pass of Birnam, and from Kincraig to Dalraddy.

Preparation works for the stretch between Tomatin and Moy in the Highlands began last month and are due to be completed by summer 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal