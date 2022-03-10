Diageo fined £1.2million for breaching environment rules at Highland distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

Diageo fined £1.2million for breaching environment rules at Highland distillery

By David Meikle
March 10, 2022, 12:53 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 7:39 pm
External view of Diageo Glen Ord distillery.
Diageo-owned Glen Ord distillery.

Drinks giant Diageo has been fined more than £1.2million for breaching greenhouse gas emission rules – despite having an appeal partially upheld.

The firm failed to apply for permits at three sites on their Glen Ord complex in Muir of Ord, Inverness.

An investigation by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) discovered the site had not applied for the appropriate documentation between 2013 and 2018.

The company corrected the error in 2019 after an external audit flagged up a potential issue relating to emissions released by burners used in malting.

But they were slapped with a civil penalty totalling £1,398,911.28 by Sepa in October 2020 who ruled they had breached a European scheme to reduce carbon emissions, known as the EU Emissions Trading System.

Human error blamed for missing permits

Diageo, who own brands such Guinness, Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker, appealed the decision to the Scottish Government and argued the penalty should have been lower.

They blamed “human error” for the permits blunder and said the fines should have been £60,000.

Stills at Glen Ord distillery.
Inside Glen Ord distillery. Photo: Shutterstock

A reporter has now partially reduced the fine to £1,212,389.78 following an investigation.

An appeal document for Diageo said: “As matters stand, the proposed fines are neither fair nor proportionate in the circumstances of the case.

“We therefore request reconsideration of the penalties.

“The calculations are weighted heavily to account for avoidance of costs where in reality no costs have been avoided, and in most likely circumstances a financial benefit has been missed.”

Sepa vows to protect environment

Jamie McGeachy, carbon reduction, energy and industry manager of Sepa, said: “These civil penalties demonstrate Sepa’s commitment to enforcement of obligations under ETS.

“Our message is clear, if you do not follow the regulations designed to protect and improve our environment, there are consequences.

“These penalties should serve as a warning to not only the company involved, but all others in Scotland, that we will take the appropriate action to ensure compliance.”

In his written ruling, government reporter Paul Cackette said: “The failures by the appellants on balance could have been foreseen and the gravity of them cannot be regarded as limited.”

“I have considered and broadly agree with the approach taken by Sepa has led them to reduce the penalty by 25% but the appropriate percentage reduction from the civil penalties in respect of each site, in light of all of these factors, should in my view be 35%.”

Diageo was approached for comment.

