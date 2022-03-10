Apology issued after thousands of pounds worth of Gaelic books dumped outside Oban council offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apology issued after thousands of pounds worth of Gaelic books dumped outside Oban council offices

By Louise Glen
March 10, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 12:59 pm
Collage showing books found in skip and Oban parent Alison Craig
Parent Alison Craig with a small selection of the books she found.

Argyll and Bute Council has said it is “regrettable” that brand new books worth thousands of pounds were put in a skip and dumped in landfill.

In reply to a letter from an outraged parent from Oban who rescued vital resources from a council skip, the local authority’s head of service Douglas Hendry said he “entirely agreed” with her stance.

Mum-of-two, Alison Craig, raised the matter with the council after filling her car with as many resources as she could over the weekend to save them from the dump. She plans to pass on the resources to schools and families who need them.

On Monday, we revealed the parents were outraged after finding thousands of books dumped in skips outside Oban’s Education Centre.

She believes that schools offering Gaelic were not invited to claim some of the resources for pupils.

Books same as those currently used in schools

Parent Alison Craig with a small selection of the books she found. Picture by Louise Glen.

Mrs Craig, who is the chairwoman of the Gaelic parents’ council, Comann nam Pàrant an Òbain, wrote to Mr Hendry: “The books and resources were current and up to date, indeed my eight- year-old informed me ‘That is what we are using in class just now Mum.’

She asked: “Is it because the books were in Gaelic and therefore not widely used by every pupil in all the schools of Argyll and Bute that they were binned?

“I do hope not as that would be discrimination.”

Parents want to share the books they retrieved.

Investigation launched by council

In a letter, Douglas Hendry, an executive director at the authority, stressed the authority was investigating what had caused the books to be dumped.

He wrote: “I entirely agree that recent events at the Oban Education Centre are regrettable.

“We apologise for any distress or upset caused and are taking the matter very seriously.

“Making the best possible use of the resources we have is always a priority.

“Moreover we dedicate a lot of time and effort to supporting the Gaelic language.

“We had already removed a number of Gaelic resources from the education office, for sharing among our services, and understand the concerns about why this has not happened with all resources.

Books were dumped in a skip in Oban.

Council to carry out an investigation

“We can assure members of the public that we are carrying out a full investigation into items disposed of.”

He continued: “The investigation is a priority to us and the lessons learned as a result of the investigation will guide future actions.”

In response to Mrs Craig’s concerns, he said: “I am sorry to hear your views regarding the council’s whole approach to Gaelic.

“I think there is much to be positive about here although, as an organisation, we are not perfect, and would always want to improve.

“You have also raised a number of points regarding specific local issues and I will have these looked into and give you further comments as soon as possible.”

