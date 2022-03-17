Two weeks of temporary traffic lights on A82 in Fort Augustus to begin on Monday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two weeks of resurfacing works will begin on Monday on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road at Fort Augustus.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for two weeks from 7am on Monday, March 21, while the works are taking place.

Works scheduled are the first phase of the £90,000 project, which is led by Bear Scotland, designed to improve the quality and safety of pathways on the A82 through Fort Augustus.

About one mile of existing public pathways will be resurfaced and kerb realignment works will also be carried out.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed when resurfacing is taking place between 7am and 7pm from Monday to Friday for two weeks. No works will take place at the weekend.

A temporary footway will also be provided to ensure pedestrians will be able to pass through the site safely. It is expected the works will be completed by Friday, April 1.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in late spring this year.

Helping to keep everyone safe

Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, Eddie Ross, said: “These essential improvement works will upgrade the existing footway next to the A82, improving the quality and safety of the facility for pedestrians in Fort Augustus.

“The traffic management required to undertake these works is essential and will help to keep everyone safe, so we encourage all road users and pedestrians to follow the direction signage whilst temporary arrangements are in place.”

Local residents, businesses, emergency services and the local authority have been consulted and been made aware of the works scheduled.

Mr Ross added: “We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”