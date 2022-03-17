Two weeks of temporary traffic lights on A82 in Fort Augustus to begin on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Two weeks of temporary traffic lights on A82 in Fort Augustus to begin on Monday

By Lottie Hood
March 17, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 8:03 pm
A96 resurfacing work
Temporary traffic lights and a footpath will be in place for two weeks in Fort Augustus.

Two weeks of resurfacing works will begin on Monday on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road at Fort Augustus.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for two weeks from 7am on Monday, March 21, while the works are taking place.

Works scheduled are the first phase of the £90,000 project, which is led by Bear Scotland, designed to improve the quality and safety of pathways on the A82 through Fort Augustus.

About one mile of existing public pathways will be resurfaced and kerb realignment works will also be carried out.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed when resurfacing is taking place between 7am and 7pm from Monday to Friday for two weeks. No works will take place at the weekend.

A temporary footway will also be provided to ensure pedestrians will be able to pass through the site safely. It is expected the works will be completed by Friday, April 1.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in late spring this year.

Helping to keep everyone safe

Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, Eddie Ross, said: “These essential improvement works will upgrade the existing footway next to the A82, improving the quality and safety of the facility for pedestrians in Fort Augustus.

“The traffic management required to undertake these works is essential and will help to keep everyone safe, so we encourage all road users and pedestrians to follow the direction signage whilst temporary arrangements are in place.”

Local residents, businesses, emergency services and the local authority have been consulted and been made aware of the works scheduled.

Mr Ross added: “We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

