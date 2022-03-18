Multi-agency search launched on Skye over concerns for a person

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A multi-agency search operation was launched on Skye over concerns for a person.

Emergency services were called to the coastline bordering Sabhal Mòr Ostaig shortly before 6pm on Friday evening.

The alarm was raised following reports that someone was heard shouting in the area.

Extensive searches were carried by a number of rescue teams.

Mallaig lifeboat combed the coastline as coastguard teams from Dunvegan, Portree and Kyle searched the surrounding area.

Police were also on hand assisting crews with the search operation after the alarm was raised at 5:50pm.

Rescue teams were later stood down after the incident was deemed a false alarm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the search uncovered “no trace of anyone in distress”.