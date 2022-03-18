Multi-agency search launched on Skye over concerns for a person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Multi-agency search launched on Skye over concerns for a person

By Michelle Henderson
March 18, 2022, 9:11 pm Updated: March 19, 2022, 12:16 pm
Mallaig Lifeboat was called to assist alongside coastguard teams from Dunvegan, Portree and Kyle.
Mallaig Lifeboat was called to assist alongside coastguard teams from Dunvegan, Portree and Kyle.

A multi-agency search operation was launched on Skye over concerns for a person.

Emergency services were called to the coastline bordering Sabhal Mòr Ostaig shortly before 6pm on Friday evening.

The alarm was raised following reports that someone was heard shouting in the area.

Extensive searches were carried by a number of rescue teams.

Mallaig lifeboat combed the coastline as coastguard teams from Dunvegan, Portree and Kyle searched the surrounding area.

Police were also on hand assisting crews with the search operation after the alarm was raised at 5:50pm.

Rescue teams were later stood down after the incident was deemed a false alarm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the search uncovered “no trace of anyone in distress”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal