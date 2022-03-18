Six Nations 2022: Hamish Watson has full confidence in Blair Kinghorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Rugby

Six Nations 2022: Hamish Watson has full confidence in Blair Kinghorn

By Steve Scott
March 18, 2022, 10:00 pm
Hamish Watson is disappointed Scotland haven't built on the England win.

Hamish Watson feels clubmate Blair Kinghorn is ready for his big day in Dublin and that Scotland will compete with Ireland in their final Six Nations game.

Watson has seen Kinghorn adapt to his new position at Edinburgh this season and has no doubt he can translate that to the international arena.

‘We all know what Blair can do’

“I’m not surprised,” he said of the selection. “We all know what Blair can do.

“He’s a great player, he’s an exciting player and one the fans are going to really enjoy watching.

“Everyone at Edinburgh knows what he can do. He’s similar to Finn in certain ways. It’s a great opportunity for him and hopefully he can put his form with Edinburgh onto the field tomorrow.”

A disappointing campaign finishes up in the Aviva Stadium and while Watson concedes the Scots haven’t performed as they’d hoped or expected, there is still scope for a strong finish.

“It’s a mixed bag, isn’t it?” he said. “It started really well, on a positive note, but we didn’t manage to back it up against Wales and that really hit confidence.

“I don’t think we’ve played at our best. It’s now about trying to put our best game on the field and a performance that we deserve to put in for the fans as well and for us as players.

“We need to try and work on our consistency and put it all together. We have seen glimpses of what we have been capable of but we haven’t been able to transform it into a full 80 minutes.

‘You have to be at your best for 80 minutes’

“To beat teams like Ireland and France you have to be at your best for 80 minutes so that is the task tomorrow.”

Consistency comes with continuity, and Dublin will be the first time they’ve put out the same back row in the championship.

“In a Six Nations you need to be very lucky with lots of things, like injuries and with Covid,” said Watson.

“We did get that consistency last season but then again this season the guys who have come in have shown how much depth we have in the back row, an area which is never really a problem for Scotland I think.

“Rory Darge has come in and done an amazing job. I saw that in him at Edinburgh. We always used to play the club highlight reels, so we could see what players could do at club level.

“You could see that he was going to be a very good player. But that’s just the way it works sometimes with young players, especially in Scotland where you’ve only got two clubs.

“I’m really happy that he decided to make that move because he’s obviously gone to Glasgow, got a shot, and done really well.”

‘We were in a very similar situation last year’

Ireland will be gunning for a big win knowing they can win the title if France slip up against England,. But Watson recalls that Scotland did okay under similar circumstances last year.

“We were in a very similar situation last year against France, weren’t we?” he said.

“They had to go out there and get a big score and thump us, and we saw what happened there.

“It will be a tough game for both teams because we have to play our own games. I don’t think that is something they will go out chasing straight away.”

