Aberdeen taxi boss says airport charges rule change will mean drivers are ‘no longer left out of pocket’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen taxi boss says airport charges rule change will mean drivers are ‘no longer left out of pocket’

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 24, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 12:40 pm
Rainbow City Taxis boss Russell McLeod. Picture by Paul Glendell
Rainbow City Taxis boss Russell McLeod. Picture by Paul Glendell

An Aberdeen taxi boss has welcomed rule changes which mean drivers won’t be left “out of pocket” by controversial airport charges.

From next month, taxi fares in the city will be going up.

The first 940 yards of a trip will now cost £2.60, rather than £2.40.

And, in a change to licensing legislation, drivers will be allowed to pass on airport parking charges to customers whenever the levy increases.

At a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee on Tuesday, councillors agreed to the tariff changes.

What do the changes mean?

At present, if Aberdeen International Airport increases its drop-off or collection fees, cabbies are unable to pass the added burden to customers until it had been agreed by councillors.

Since the charge went up from £3 to £4 last month, firms have been paying the extra £1 for every trip.

During the meeting, councillors agreed to alter the licensing rules.

Aberdeen cab firms have been calling for the rules to be rejigged to bring them in line with neighbouring Aberdeenshire.

Rainbow City Taxis managing director Russell McLeod said the move was “long overdue” and would prevent drivers from bring “out of pocket”.

Aberdeen airport taxi charges change ‘will make a difference’

He said: “Every time the airport increase their drop off charges we have to wait to go back to the committee and then wait at least three months before we are able to charge it.

“The changing of the wording on the tariff card says that effectively whatever Aberdeen Airport charge the driver we are allowed to pass that on to the customer.

“It will make a difference because every time a driver has gone to the airport since February it has cost them £1 to take someone there… Because they weren’t allowed to pass on the £3 but yet they get charged £4 to get out.”

He added that while some customers would “not be best pleased” about the change he stressed that this was airport charges and not those of taxi firms.

New taxi rank in Aberdeen city centre

Meanwhile a new two-vehicle taxi rank in the city centre was given the go-ahead.

The proposed new rank on Queen Street was also considered by the committee on Tuesday.

Queen Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

In December plans had been put forward for a larger nine-vehicle rank however councillors refused it and asked for a smaller one.

Police Scotland said they had concerns about “queues of people and manoeuvring vehicles causing obstruction to emergency vehicles”.

Despite dispute, plans move forward

The council’s own roads department also objected to the proposal over the loss of parking spaces.

Despite the concerns, committee convener councillor John Reynolds suggested that the plans should move forward.

Councillor Gordon Townson noted the concerns but said that the taxi rank could be helpful to visitors who were new to the city.

The committee ultimately voted in favour of the scheme.

You can watch the licensing meeting here.

Taxi drivers and hauliers warn they could be forced out of work as fuel prices soar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal