Aberdeen taxi boss says airport charges rule change will mean drivers are ‘no longer left out of pocket’

An Aberdeen taxi boss has welcomed rule changes which mean drivers won’t be left “out of pocket” by controversial airport charges.

From next month, taxi fares in the city will be going up.

The first 940 yards of a trip will now cost £2.60, rather than £2.40.

And, in a change to licensing legislation, drivers will be allowed to pass on airport parking charges to customers whenever the levy increases.

At a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee on Tuesday, councillors agreed to the tariff changes.

What do the changes mean?

At present, if Aberdeen International Airport increases its drop-off or collection fees, cabbies are unable to pass the added burden to customers until it had been agreed by councillors.

Since the charge went up from £3 to £4 last month, firms have been paying the extra £1 for every trip.

During the meeting, councillors agreed to alter the licensing rules.

Rainbow City Taxis managing director Russell McLeod said the move was “long overdue” and would prevent drivers from bring “out of pocket”.

Aberdeen airport taxi charges change ‘will make a difference’

He said: “Every time the airport increase their drop off charges we have to wait to go back to the committee and then wait at least three months before we are able to charge it.

“The changing of the wording on the tariff card says that effectively whatever Aberdeen Airport charge the driver we are allowed to pass that on to the customer.

“It will make a difference because every time a driver has gone to the airport since February it has cost them £1 to take someone there… Because they weren’t allowed to pass on the £3 but yet they get charged £4 to get out.”

He added that while some customers would “not be best pleased” about the change he stressed that this was airport charges and not those of taxi firms.

New taxi rank in Aberdeen city centre

Meanwhile a new two-vehicle taxi rank in the city centre was given the go-ahead.

The proposed new rank on Queen Street was also considered by the committee on Tuesday.

In December plans had been put forward for a larger nine-vehicle rank however councillors refused it and asked for a smaller one.

Police Scotland said they had concerns about “queues of people and manoeuvring vehicles causing obstruction to emergency vehicles”.

Despite dispute, plans move forward

The council’s own roads department also objected to the proposal over the loss of parking spaces.

Despite the concerns, committee convener councillor John Reynolds suggested that the plans should move forward.

Councillor Gordon Townson noted the concerns but said that the taxi rank could be helpful to visitors who were new to the city.

The committee ultimately voted in favour of the scheme.

You can watch the licensing meeting here.