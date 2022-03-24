Springfield Properties ‘fully committed’ to working with community on Drumnadrochit homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Springfield Properties has offered reassurances that it will work closely with the Drumnadrochit community following concerns raised by local councillors.

Highland Council granted planning permission earlier this week for 91 new homes in the village.

The development includes 68 properties for private sale and 23 affordable homes in an area of land at Drum Farm.

The council had originally rejected an application for 93 plots on the site, but this was overturned on appeal.

Members of south planning committee accepted revised plans for 91 houses and flats on Tuesday.

However, local members and Glen Urquhart Community Council shared concerns about flooding and landscaping.

They urged Springfield Properties to work more closely with local stakeholders.

Councillor Margaret Davidson said: “The screening needs to be done as soon as possible so people feel as comfortable as they can be. That needs to go to the local liaison group so there can be a clear look at what is happening.

“That needs to happen as soon as possible. Springfield have been very difficult to tie down to actually talking to people on this.”

However, Springfield Properties emphasised that they are already working closely with local groups.

“As with all our developments, Springfield Properties is fully committed to engaging with all relevant parties throughout the planning and construction process,” said Dave Main, the firm’s north managing director.

“In fact, we’ve a dedicated community engagement coordinator, Megan, who has already been speaking with Glen Urquhart Community Council.

“Megan can be reached via email: Megan.black@springfield.co.uk.”

Building works to start this year

Mr Main welcomed the council’s decision to agree planning permission.

“It’s great that our plans for 91 new homes, including 23 much needed affordable homes, have been approved,” he said.

“Drumnadrochit is a wonderful village, with a thriving community. We are in close contact with the local community and are looking forward to working with them as we introduce our two, three and four-bedroom energy efficient homes to the area.

“We’ve a mailing list set up and we welcome those who want to be kept up to date with the latest information to join via our website.

“Now our plans have been approved, we will begin preparations to make a start on site, we expect this to be later this year.”