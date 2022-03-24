Springfield Properties ‘fully committed’ to working with community on Drumnadrochit homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Springfield Properties ‘fully committed’ to working with community on Drumnadrochit homes

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Springfield Properties is set to build 91 new homes in Drumnadrochit. Picture by Shutterstock
Springfield Properties has offered reassurances that it will work closely with the Drumnadrochit community following concerns raised by local councillors.

Highland Council granted planning permission earlier this week for 91 new homes in the village.

The development includes 68 properties for private sale and 23 affordable homes in an area of land at Drum Farm.

The council had originally rejected an application for 93 plots on the site, but this was overturned on appeal.

Members of south planning committee accepted revised plans for 91 houses and flats on Tuesday.

However, local members and Glen Urquhart Community Council shared concerns about flooding and landscaping.

They urged Springfield Properties to work more closely with local stakeholders.

Councillor Margaret Davidson said: “The screening needs to be done as soon as possible so people feel as comfortable as they can be. That needs to go to the local liaison group so there can be a clear look at what is happening.

Council leader Margaret Davidson. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“That needs to happen as soon as possible. Springfield have been very difficult to tie down to actually talking to people on this.”

However, Springfield Properties emphasised that they are already working closely with local groups.

“As with all our developments, Springfield Properties is fully committed to engaging with all relevant parties throughout the planning and construction process,” said Dave Main, the firm’s north managing director.

“In fact, we’ve a dedicated community engagement coordinator, Megan, who has already been speaking with Glen Urquhart Community Council.

“Megan can be reached via email: Megan.black@springfield.co.uk.”

Building works to start this year

Mr Main welcomed the council’s decision to agree planning permission.

“It’s great that our plans for 91 new homes, including 23 much needed affordable homes, have been approved,” he said.

“Drumnadrochit is a wonderful village, with a thriving community. We are in close contact with the local community and are looking forward to working with them as we introduce our two, three and four-bedroom energy efficient homes to the area.

“We’ve a mailing list set up and we welcome those who want to be kept up to date with the latest information to join via our website.

“Now our plans have been approved, we will begin preparations to make a start on site, we expect this to be later this year.”

