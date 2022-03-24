Readers’ letters: A few ideas on future of city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: A few ideas on future of city

By EE readers
March 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

With regards to putting buses back on Union Street, well done to those who have written in. I would like to add my thoughts too.

What about people who have difficulty walking?

Stop pushing things through without council backing.

Stop running scared of a proper ballot.

Stop making parking and permits your cash cows.

You have reduced Aberdeen to a laughing stock of many.

Leave our beach as it is.

What was needed was a spruce up and modern touch to some buildings.

Expect tourists to flock here? Think again!

JI Bisset, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Stealing trees was vile act

Children of all ages have been through a lot in the past few years during Covid.

Missing school, isolation from friends, deprived of all sports and other activities. Now they have a war in Europe to think about!

The schools are reopening and the children are trying to get back to a “normal” life as much as possible.

Unfortunately not in Elgin! Pupils at New Elgin Primary school planted 80 trees given by generous groups for them to return next day to find that “bar-stewards” had stolen them!

What kind of person does this vile act to innocent school children?

I hope that police forces are alerted to this crime and the culprits are made an example of! Someone has been offered these trees!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]