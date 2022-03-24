Readers’ letters: A few ideas on future of city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With regards to putting buses back on Union Street, well done to those who have written in. I would like to add my thoughts too.

What about people who have difficulty walking?

Stop pushing things through without council backing.

Stop running scared of a proper ballot.

Stop making parking and permits your cash cows.

You have reduced Aberdeen to a laughing stock of many.

Leave our beach as it is.

What was needed was a spruce up and modern touch to some buildings.

Expect tourists to flock here? Think again!

JI Bisset, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Stealing trees was vile act

Children of all ages have been through a lot in the past few years during Covid.

Missing school, isolation from friends, deprived of all sports and other activities. Now they have a war in Europe to think about!

The schools are reopening and the children are trying to get back to a “normal” life as much as possible.

Unfortunately not in Elgin! Pupils at New Elgin Primary school planted 80 trees given by generous groups for them to return next day to find that “bar-stewards” had stolen them!

What kind of person does this vile act to innocent school children?

I hope that police forces are alerted to this crime and the culprits are made an example of! Someone has been offered these trees!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.