Muir of Ord fish and chip shop reopens following weekend gas leak

By Lauren Robertson
March 29, 2022, 8:39 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 8:30 am
Jaki Fish & Chip Shop has now reopened. Picture by Shutterstock / Joe Gough
A popular Highland chipper was forced to close on Sunday due to a gas leak on the premises.

Jaki Fish & Chip Shop in Muir of Ord announced to its customers on Facebook that it would have to close on Sunday afternoon.

Luckily, the leak was dealt with by the fire service and locals can now get their fish fix once more.

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed it sent one appliance from Beauly to the scene to make the premises safe.

He said: “We received a call to Seaforth Road in Muir of Ord at 3.33pm. We mobilised one appliance from Beauly and they arrived on scene at 3.45pm.”

The premises was deemed safe around 10 minutes later and the chipper reopened on Tuesday at 4.30pm for business as usual.

SAFE and SORTED OPEN Tomo Tuesday 29th at 4.30pm Thanks to Keir my knight in shinning armour who came to a Damsel in Distress as he called me 🤣🤣Tomo is another day Love n light peeps see you tomo 🙏

Posted by Jaki Fish & Chip Shop on Monday, 28 March 2022

