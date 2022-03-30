Man charged with string of offences following disturbance in Lerwick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with a string of offences following reports of disturbance in Lerwick.

The alleged incident took place in the Da Vadill area of the Shetland town at around 2.45am on Tuesday.

Officers have now confirmed a 34-year-old has been arrested and charged with several offences – including vandalism, theft, driving offences and police assault.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 30.