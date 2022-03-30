Man charged with string of offences following disturbance in Lerwick By Denny Andonova March 30, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 3:37 pm Teen who was missing for a week has been found "safe and well" [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with a string of offences following reports of disturbance in Lerwick. The alleged incident took place in the Da Vadill area of the Shetland town at around 2.45am on Tuesday. Officers have now confirmed a 34-year-old has been arrested and charged with several offences – including vandalism, theft, driving offences and police assault. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 30. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man taken to hospital for treatment following single-car crash on A96 near Keith Man charged with ‘intentionally and recklessly’ driving boat through pod of dolphins in Moray Fan charged with hate crime at Keith v Huntly Highland League match Weekend court roll – kidnappers and Aberdeen gran’s killer locked up