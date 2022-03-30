The Northern Lights are set to dance across Scotland’s skies tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands The Northern Lights are set to dance across Scotland’s skies tonight

By Lottie Hood
March 30, 2022, 7:59 pm
Northern Lights from Wideford Hill, Orkney. Picture by Samuel Ramsay.
Forecasters have announced that there is a chance the Northern Lights will be visible in the north of Scotland for the next two nights.

For those who have missed out on the some of the spectacular displays in the past, you may be in luck.

The Met Office has said that there is a high chance that the Aurora Borealis could be seen tonight and Thursday evening.

This most recent display is said to be caused due to Coronal Mass Ejections arriving from the sun.

In other words, these could be magnetic fields, radiation, particles and matter, which have been ejected from the Sun which then interact with the Earth’s upper atmosphere and surrounding magnetic field.

This produces a variety of effects in different colours, shapes and patterns across the night sky.

Where and when could the Northern Lights be seen?

While it can never be an absolute certainty that the lights will be visible, the further north in the UK you are, the more likely that you will catch the display.

Those in the Highlands, islands and north-east will stand the greatest chance of spotting the natural phenomenon.

The skies are forecast to be clear in Inverness on Thursday evening which should give locals a good possibility of seeing the lights if they do appear.

In Fraserburgh and Aberdeen, the skies are looking clear in the early hours of Thursday morning but cloud cover is forecast on Thursday evening.

However, in Orkney, Thurso, Stornoway and Elgin there is cloud, snow and rain forecast for both nights meaning the Northern Lights could be more difficult to see.

The lights are likely to be active between 1am and 7am in the early hours of Thursday and from 8pm until 4am on Thursday evening.

To keep up to date with the Northern Lights forecast by visiting the AuroraWatch UK website.

What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?

