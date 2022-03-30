The Northern Lights are set to dance across Scotland’s skies tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forecasters have announced that there is a chance the Northern Lights will be visible in the north of Scotland for the next two nights.

For those who have missed out on the some of the spectacular displays in the past, you may be in luck.

The Met Office has said that there is a high chance that the Aurora Borealis could be seen tonight and Thursday evening.

This most recent display is said to be caused due to Coronal Mass Ejections arriving from the sun.

In other words, these could be magnetic fields, radiation, particles and matter, which have been ejected from the Sun which then interact with the Earth’s upper atmosphere and surrounding magnetic field.

This produces a variety of effects in different colours, shapes and patterns across the night sky.

Due to Coronal Mass Ejections arriving from the sun, there is a chance of seeing the #AuroraBorealis later tonight and again tomorrow night As usual, the further north you are in the UK, the greater your chance of seeing it#NorthernLights More here: https://t.co/sQ1IjJM44y pic.twitter.com/qxmFQNJCM6 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 30, 2022

Where and when could the Northern Lights be seen?

While it can never be an absolute certainty that the lights will be visible, the further north in the UK you are, the more likely that you will catch the display.

Those in the Highlands, islands and north-east will stand the greatest chance of spotting the natural phenomenon.

The skies are forecast to be clear in Inverness on Thursday evening which should give locals a good possibility of seeing the lights if they do appear.

In Fraserburgh and Aberdeen, the skies are looking clear in the early hours of Thursday morning but cloud cover is forecast on Thursday evening.

However, in Orkney, Thurso, Stornoway and Elgin there is cloud, snow and rain forecast for both nights meaning the Northern Lights could be more difficult to see.

The lights are likely to be active between 1am and 7am in the early hours of Thursday and from 8pm until 4am on Thursday evening.

To keep up to date with the Northern Lights forecast by visiting the AuroraWatch UK website.