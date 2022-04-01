Mallaig lifeboat rescue stranded fishing vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mallaig lifeboat rescue stranded fishing vessel

By Michelle Henderson
April 1, 2022, 7:37 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Mallaig lifeboat were called to the scene around 10:10pm on Thursday evening.

A fishing vessel is being escorted to safe harbour after it ran aground near the Isle of Rum.

The vessel was sailing along the east coast of the Lochaber island on Thursday evening when it became stranded on the rocks.

The onboard crew raised the alarm around 10.10pm.

Mallaig lifeboat was tasked to the scene to help rescue the stranded vessel.

The team left the boat at the scene overnight as they waited for the arrival of high tide, with hopes of refloating the vessel.

Upon removal from the rocks, the vessel was checked over by the lifeboat crew.

A HM spokesman confirmed the vessel had sustained some damage and was taking on a small amount of water.

The fishing boat is currently being escorted back to Mallaig Harbour.

