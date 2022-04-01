Mallaig lifeboat rescue stranded fishing vessel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fishing vessel is being escorted to safe harbour after it ran aground near the Isle of Rum.

The vessel was sailing along the east coast of the Lochaber island on Thursday evening when it became stranded on the rocks.

The onboard crew raised the alarm around 10.10pm.

Mallaig lifeboat was tasked to the scene to help rescue the stranded vessel.

The team left the boat at the scene overnight as they waited for the arrival of high tide, with hopes of refloating the vessel.

Upon removal from the rocks, the vessel was checked over by the lifeboat crew.

A HM spokesman confirmed the vessel had sustained some damage and was taking on a small amount of water.

The fishing boat is currently being escorted back to Mallaig Harbour.