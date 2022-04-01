Polvanie View in Inverness remains cordoned off following major incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness street remained in lockdown on Friday as police carry out investigations following a fire and a shooting.

Emergency services were called to a property on Polvanie View on Thursday afternoon following concerns for a person.

Upon arrival, crews found a first floor flat ablaze.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being shot by police.

The area remains under a police cordon as investigations continue.

Officers have sealed off Polvanie view from its junction with Balachlan Drive.

A cordon has also been imposed at the rear of the block of flats.

Pictures from the scene show smoke damage to the exterior of the building.

The windows of both the first and second floor flats have also been smashed, which is understood to have caused as a result of the fire.

Multi-agency operation launched following major incident

Firefighters, armed police and paramedics raced to the Inverness cul-de-sac after the alarm was raised around 4pm.

A total of six fire appliances were in attendance throughout the day alongside the aerial appliance from Inverness.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, one main jet and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which broke out in a property on the first floor.

Fire crews and police remained at the scene throughout the night.

Two fire appliances from Inverness and Drumnadrochit were the last to leave the scene, departing shortly after 9am this morning.

Police continue to stand guard.

Incident referred to police watchdog

A spokeswoman for Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has now confirmed police have referred themselves for an internal investigation following the shooting.

The watchdog will review the conduct of officers at the scene of the incident yesterday, and how they interacted with the man who is currently under arrest.

She said: “We are investigating an incident involving a 40-year-old man in Inverness on March 31.

“Our investigation will focus on the police contact throughout the incident, with the man who is currently under arrest and receiving treatment in hospital.

“The incident was referred to us by police and once our investigation is concluded, a report will be sent to the chief constable.”

More as we get it.