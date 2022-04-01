Polvanie View in Inverness remains cordoned off following major incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Polvanie View in Inverness remains cordoned off following major incident

By Michelle Henderson
April 1, 2022, 8:48 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Police remain at Polvanie View on Friday morning. Photo: Michelle Henderson/DCT Media
Police remain at Polvanie View on Friday morning. Photo: Michelle Henderson/DCT Media

An Inverness street remained in lockdown on Friday as police carry out investigations following a fire and a shooting.

Emergency services were called to a property on Polvanie View on Thursday afternoon following concerns for a person.

Upon arrival, crews found a first floor flat ablaze.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being shot by police.

The area remains under a police cordon as investigations continue.

Officers have sealed off Polvanie view from its junction with Balachlan Drive.

A cordon has also been imposed at the rear of the block of flats.

Pictures from the scene show smoke damage to the exterior of the building. The windows of the first and second floor flats have also been smashed.

Pictures from the scene show smoke damage to the exterior of the building.

The windows of both the first and second floor flats have also been smashed, which is understood to have caused as a result of the fire.

Multi-agency operation launched following major incident

Firefighters, armed police and paramedics raced to the Inverness cul-de-sac after the alarm was raised around 4pm.

A total of six fire appliances were in attendance throughout the day alongside the aerial appliance from Inverness.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, one main jet and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which broke out in a property on the first floor.

Fire crews at the scene on Thursday. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Fire crews and police remained at the scene throughout the night.

Two fire appliances from Inverness and Drumnadrochit were the last to leave the scene, departing shortly after 9am this morning.

Police continue to stand guard.

Incident referred to police watchdog

A spokeswoman for Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has now confirmed police have referred themselves for an internal investigation following the shooting.

The watchdog will review the conduct of officers at the scene of the incident yesterday, and how they interacted with the man who is currently under arrest.

She said: “We are investigating an incident involving a 40-year-old man in Inverness on March 31.

“Our investigation will focus on the police contact throughout the incident, with the man who is currently under arrest and receiving treatment in hospital.

“The incident was referred to us by police and once our investigation is concluded, a report will be sent to the chief constable.”

More as we get it. 

