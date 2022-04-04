Homemade wheelchair expedition to conquer Ben Nevis summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Homemade wheelchair expedition to conquer Ben Nevis summit

By Michelle Henderson
April 4, 2022, 7:48 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 7:55 pm
Paul Grundy is preparing to scale Britain's tallest peak with the help of a host of volunteers in June in aid of Samaritans.

A 54-year-old man has vowed to conquer Britain’s tallest peak in a homemade wheelchair in an attempt to overcome his physical disabilities.

Paul Grundy will attempt to climb Ben Nevis in June in aid of Samaritans.

Throughout his adult life, he has suffered from physical disabilities including post thrombotic syndrome caused by a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his leg – whilst also struggling with his mental health.

However, the campaigner – who lost his father to suicide – has vowed to put aside his disabilities in a bid to inspire others.

The challenge comes almost one year after he successfully climbed to the peak of Helvellyn in the Lake District.

‘I need to achieve something bigger’

Mr Grundy, who lives in Alnwick in Northumberland, said: “I want to show that despite the mental and physical health problems that have blighted my life, I can still achieve something that is worthwhile and special. Maybe it’ll inspire others too.

“I’m taking on Ben Nevis because after last year’s experience I needed to achieve something bigger, just one more time.

“I want to prove it wasn’t just luck the first time. I want to show that despite the mental and physical health problems they’re no barrier to achieving something extraordinary.

“Every one of us can make a difference.”

The Northumberland has now enlisted the help of volunteers to help push, pull, and carry him over rocky terrain of the 4,400ft peak.

He is now calling on more volunteers to step forward and join the team to help make his formidable ambition a reality.

The climb is estimated to take between 12 and 14 hours to complete.

Anyone interested in this unique opportunity should email Paul at paulgrundy.north@gmail.com

