Homemade wheelchair expedition to conquer Ben Nevis summit

A 54-year-old man has vowed to conquer Britain’s tallest peak in a homemade wheelchair in an attempt to overcome his physical disabilities.

Paul Grundy will attempt to climb Ben Nevis in June in aid of Samaritans.

Throughout his adult life, he has suffered from physical disabilities including post thrombotic syndrome caused by a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his leg – whilst also struggling with his mental health.

However, the campaigner – who lost his father to suicide – has vowed to put aside his disabilities in a bid to inspire others.

The challenge comes almost one year after he successfully climbed to the peak of Helvellyn in the Lake District.

‘I need to achieve something bigger’

Mr Grundy, who lives in Alnwick in Northumberland, said: “I want to show that despite the mental and physical health problems that have blighted my life, I can still achieve something that is worthwhile and special. Maybe it’ll inspire others too.

“I’m taking on Ben Nevis because after last year’s experience I needed to achieve something bigger, just one more time.

“I want to prove it wasn’t just luck the first time. I want to show that despite the mental and physical health problems they’re no barrier to achieving something extraordinary.

“Every one of us can make a difference.”

The Northumberland has now enlisted the help of volunteers to help push, pull, and carry him over rocky terrain of the 4,400ft peak.

He is now calling on more volunteers to step forward and join the team to help make his formidable ambition a reality.

The climb is estimated to take between 12 and 14 hours to complete.

Anyone interested in this unique opportunity should email Paul at paulgrundy.north@gmail.com

